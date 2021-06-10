‘Bravo’: Celine Dion praises Pinoy kid in ‘America’s Got Talent’

International music icon Celine Dion lauded the 10-year-old UAE-born Filipino kid Peter Rosalita after his audition in the US singing competition ‘America’s Got Talent’.

In her Twitter account, Celine shared the audition video of Rosalita singing ‘All By Myself’ and wrote the word ‘Bravo’.

Show’s judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell were also seen giving standing ovation on Rosalita’s audition.

“You’re so adorable. I think you got surprised when you heard your own voice. We were so nervous too but we loved you,” said Vergara.

“I think you’re incredible. What I want to know is what do your neighbors say when you rehearse these types of songs? It’s so high that you think like a glass would explode. Mariah, better watch out,” Klum said.

Mandel, meanwhile, said: “You are amazing. You are so cute even when you talk to us. I predict you’re gonna go far in this competition.”

Four yeses from the judges have helped Rosalita move on to the next round of the “America’s Got Talent” reality show, which airs every Tuesday night (Wednesday in Manila) on NBC.

Rosalita currently lives in Abu Dhabi. He has been doing music and voice lessons at a music school in Abu Dhabi for the past two years.

Rosalita’s father works as a chef and his mother works as a cashier in Abu Dhabi.