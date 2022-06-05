EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Fil-Am actor Conrad Ricamora cast as Mr. Darcy in ‘Fire Island’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Fire Island star Conrad Ricamora has said that the film ‘Fire Island’ does a great job of capturing queer joy.

Conrad Ricamora plays the film’s romantic hero while supporting roles are being played by LGBTQ actors. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the movie employed queer talents which added authenticity to the storytelling and it is written by comedian Joel Kim Booster, who also stars in the lead role of Noah.

Conrad Ricamora said that the comedy “does a great job” of capturing queer joy.

Filipino American actor whose most memorable performances was playing Ninoy Aquino in the stage musical ‘Here Lies Love” said that doing the role of Darcy was not possible for him.

“I feel like things are changing because of people like Joel writing the script that he wrote. Honestly, it wasn’t on my list because I thought after six years of being on ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ playing this iconic gay couple, it wasn’t even on my radar,” Ricamora said.

“I love the character. I loved the character from the Keira Knightley ‘Pride and Prejudice’ movie, and so when it came along, I was so excited and so thrilled to be given the opportunity just to audition for it.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Iya Villania Drew Arellano fourth baby

TV host Iya Villania, husband Drew Arellano welcome fourth child

37 seconds ago
Asian woman filipina fistfight

WATCH: Filipina wounded in fistfight on a street in California

24 mins ago
New York Subway

Boxer Filipina teaches lesson to woman in NYC for discriminatory act

33 mins ago
Reading parents asian

Only 1 out of 4 parents in Abu Dhabi read daily with children

39 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button