Fil-Am actor Conrad Ricamora cast as Mr. Darcy in ‘Fire Island’

Fire Island star Conrad Ricamora has said that the film ‘Fire Island’ does a great job of capturing queer joy.

Conrad Ricamora plays the film’s romantic hero while supporting roles are being played by LGBTQ actors. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the movie employed queer talents which added authenticity to the storytelling and it is written by comedian Joel Kim Booster, who also stars in the lead role of Noah.

Conrad Ricamora said that the comedy “does a great job” of capturing queer joy.

Filipino American actor whose most memorable performances was playing Ninoy Aquino in the stage musical ‘Here Lies Love” said that doing the role of Darcy was not possible for him.

“I feel like things are changing because of people like Joel writing the script that he wrote. Honestly, it wasn’t on my list because I thought after six years of being on ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ playing this iconic gay couple, it wasn’t even on my radar,” Ricamora said.

“I love the character. I loved the character from the Keira Knightley ‘Pride and Prejudice’ movie, and so when it came along, I was so excited and so thrilled to be given the opportunity just to audition for it.”