Prosecutors see violation of cyber libel law of Enchong Dee’s tweet

Davao prosecutors indicted actor Enchong Dee over a cyber libel case filed by a congresswoman who drek flak from her extravagant wedding early this year.

The prosecutors cleared six others included in the case. The case for violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 against Dee was approved based on the complaint filed by DUMPER Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim.

Other individuals included in the complaint were Agot Isidro (Maria Margarita Amada Fteha Isidro), comedians Pokwang (Marietta Subong-O’brian), and Ogie Diaz (Roger Diaz Pandaan), Deedee Marie Holliday, Kristina Mae Misajon, and a Jane Doe but they were cleared from the charges.

“Considering that these tweets are mere expressions of disapproval at varying degrees on the action, this Office could not attribute malice and ill motive to the said respondents who have taken upon themselves to be the so-called watchdogs of our society,” Davao Occidental Provincial Prosecutor Marte Melchor Velasco wrote in a resolution in a Rappler report.

RELATED STORY: After Twitter rant, Enchong Dee says sorry to congresswoman who got married in Balesin

Prosecutors however say that Dee accused Bautista of malversation.

“The money for commuters and drivers went to her wedding. Let us not prolong this conversation and don’t say otherwise,” Dee said in a tweet.

Prosecutors say that the tweet is not an expression of disgust but implying that Bautista was a thief.

“Calling someone a thief, without proof and with heavy malice, is where to draw the line as this is already libelous,” prosecutors said.