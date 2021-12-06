EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Cast of ‘Mga Anghel na Walang Langit’ drama series reunites

Main stars of the 2005 ABS-CBN drama series “Mga Anghel na Walang Langit” reunited over the weekend.

They later shared the reunion photos on social media. Those who attended the gathering include former “Goin’ Bulilit” stars Sharlene San Pedro, Miles Ocampo, John Manalo and Carl John Barrameda.

Manalo uploaded photos from their gathering on Instagram on Sunday, December 5 and wrote in the caption, “Biglaang reunion.”

Ocampo also shared snaps from their reunion in her Instagram Stories posts.

“Biglaang reunion with my Anghel kapatids. We miss you, Enchang,” Ocampo wrote, tagging their co-star Nikki Bagaporo.

“Mga Anghel na Walang Langit” aired from 2005 to 2006. (AW)

