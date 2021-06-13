Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera receive Sinovac jabs in Taguig

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Kapuso couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera got vaccinated against COVID-19 in McKinley Hill in Taguig on Saturday.

“Sinovaxxed,” Dantes wrote on his Instagram post where he and wife Marian can be seen receiving their vaccine doses.

The vaccination rollout for A4 group has started in Taguig where Dantes and Rivera are residing.

RELATED STORY: PH to hold ‘symbolic’ vaccination of essential workers

“Sa linya ng aming trabaho, madalas ay kailangan magshoot sa labas. Kapag sasabak na sa eksena, mask-off. Kailangan naming tanggalin ang aming first line of defense sa COVID-19,” Dantes wrote.

The actor admitted he was nervous at first but research and consultation with experts helped them decided to get inoculated.

READ ON: Duterte urges Filipinos to complete COVID-19 vaccination

Dantes furthered that this was their way of ensuring the health and safety of their loved ones and community.

They also thanked Ingat Angat and frontliners for giving priority to economic frontliners including people in media and entertainment industry. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ADNOC covid-19 vaccine

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 13

1 hour ago

Filipinos grateful for UAE’s Philippine flag tribute at ADNOC headquarters

2 hours ago

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of surge in COVID-19 cases by July

2 hours ago

Mystery traveller pays US$28 million for space trip with Jeff Bezos

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button