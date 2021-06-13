LOOK: Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera receive Sinovac jabs in Taguig

Kapuso couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera got vaccinated against COVID-19 in McKinley Hill in Taguig on Saturday.

“Sinovaxxed,” Dantes wrote on his Instagram post where he and wife Marian can be seen receiving their vaccine doses.

The vaccination rollout for A4 group has started in Taguig where Dantes and Rivera are residing.

“Sa linya ng aming trabaho, madalas ay kailangan magshoot sa labas. Kapag sasabak na sa eksena, mask-off. Kailangan naming tanggalin ang aming first line of defense sa COVID-19,” Dantes wrote.

The actor admitted he was nervous at first but research and consultation with experts helped them decided to get inoculated.

Dantes furthered that this was their way of ensuring the health and safety of their loved ones and community.

They also thanked Ingat Angat and frontliners for giving priority to economic frontliners including people in media and entertainment industry. (RA)