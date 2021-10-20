Ivana Alawi reveals she has a crush on actor Joshua Garcia

Popular vlogger Ivana Alawi has a crush on actor Joshua Garcia and the duo recently exchanged messages on social media.

During the virtual media conference of his upcoming series “Viral Scandal”, Garcia appeared to be caught off guard when asked about Alawi who has a crush on him.

“Kapag may humahanga sa ‘kin, nakakadagdag ng confidence ‘yun para sa lalaki,” said Garcia. “Di ko alam reaction ko,” the actor added.

Garcia also said he saw the interview of Alawi with Ogie Diaz.

“Siyempre thank you kasi na-appreciate ‘yung work kong ginagawa, ‘yung pag-arte. Base sa narinig ko, na-appreciate niya ‘yung acting, so thankful. Very thankful ako as an actor. Maraming salamat,” he said. “I’m open maging kaibigan, okay lang sa ‘kin,” Garcia continued.

Earlier Alawi admitted to Diaz about exchanging messages with the actor on social media.

The 24-year-old vlogger said that she send messages to Garcia through DM and the duo do not have each other’s phone number. “Hindi pa naman kami ganoong level,” she said.

When Diaz went on to ask her about the possibility of Garcia pursuing her in the future, she said, “Ay itanong nyo na lang siya… Gusto ko kasing makilala muna siya bago ko kurutin ‘yung sarili ko.”

“My message for you is to continue to inspire and entertain people because you’re doing an excellent job,” Garcia told Alawi earlier while she was watching several video greetings for her second anniversary as a content creator on YouTube. (AW)