EntertainmentLifestyleSports

Basketball legend Jaworski suffering from rare blood disorder, says son

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

IMAGE: COURTESY OF GINEBRA

Basketball legend Robert “Sonny” Jaworski is suffering from a rare blood disorder after he caught pneumonia last year.

According to his son and namesake, Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. his father has not made a full recovery from pneumonia that he got last year.

He said his father was battling a rare blood ailment that made him vulnerable to other diseases.

“For the past so many years, we’ve been trying to look for doctors here and abroad but none of them can understand anong nangyayari sa kanya,” Dodot told Anthony Taberna in an interview posted on Youtube

“He’s okay naman but he’s not 100% physical strength,” he added.

Also known as the “Big J,” Jaworski is a legend in Philippine basketball history and is dubbed as the “Living Legend” of Philippine basketball for his long PBA career. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Ngayon ganito na, bastusan’: Sharon Cuneta tells followers to ‘wake up’ 

19 hours ago

Madame Tussauds officially opens in Dubai

22 hours ago

‘Squid Game’ now Netflix’s biggest show with 111 million fans in 27 days

2 days ago

Fil-Kiwi beauty Victoria Vincent refuses to represent New Zealand in Miss Universe – here’s why

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button