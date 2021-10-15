Basketball legend Jaworski suffering from rare blood disorder, says son

Basketball legend Robert “Sonny” Jaworski is suffering from a rare blood disorder after he caught pneumonia last year.

According to his son and namesake, Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. his father has not made a full recovery from pneumonia that he got last year.

He said his father was battling a rare blood ailment that made him vulnerable to other diseases.

“For the past so many years, we’ve been trying to look for doctors here and abroad but none of them can understand anong nangyayari sa kanya,” Dodot told Anthony Taberna in an interview posted on Youtube

“He’s okay naman but he’s not 100% physical strength,” he added.

Also known as the “Big J,” Jaworski is a legend in Philippine basketball history and is dubbed as the “Living Legend” of Philippine basketball for his long PBA career.

