Miss Universe Philippines coronation night postponed anew 

Miss Universe Philippines has postponed anew its coronation night and pre-pageant activities.

The coronation night was supposed to be held on September 25.

“We will announce the final date of the pageant as soon as we get the final approval from IATF for our enhanced plans for the finals. Rest assured that once we receive the final go signal, you will be the first to know,” the organization said.

The MUP said that their priority is the well being of all the candidates and stakeholders.

It also released new dates for its preliminaries.

September 23, 2021: National Costume Competition

September 24, 2021: Preliminary Interviews

September 26, 2021: Preliminary Swimsuit and Evening Gown Competition

Only 28 candidates remain in the pageant after Miss Zambales Joanna Marie Rabe and Davao City’s Ybonne Ortega quit due to health reasons.

The new winner will replace reigning Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo who landed on the Top 21 last year