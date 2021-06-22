WATCH: Filipino artists unite in star-studded ‘Stop All Hate’ music video

It was musicians to the fore in support of the Asia Society’s global #StopAsianHate global campaign, when Lea Salonga, Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Jaya, and other Filipino musicians united in creating the #StopAllHate #ShareLove music video.

The group highlighted their own lyrics in the popular Rodgers & Hammerstein song “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught,” while singing out against attacks and violence against Asians in America.

The video also included other stars like Jed Madela, Daniel Padilla, Cris Villonco, Moira Dela Torre, and Sam Concepcion, while Mon Faustino helmed the musical and vocal arrangement of the production.

The start of the music video features a #StopAsianHate artwork by visual artist Elmer Borlongan, while Asia Society Philippines collaborated with CANVAS, Art Fair Philippines 2021, Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation and Manila House for the campaign.

The original song of the 1950s Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, South Pacific had highlighted about bigotry and hate not being natural but hatred that could be “unlearnt.” (AW)