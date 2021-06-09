‘Wish me luck’: Angel Locsin begins fitness journey, shows diet plan

Actress Angel Locsin reveals that she is now on her new journey to get back into shape after receiving her nutrition-approved diet plan.

Locsin discussed her new calorie-control diet and showed the meals that she’s allowed to eat.

“Today is the first day of my diet. After so many years, I finally decided to go back,” she said.

She shared that she was about to eat pork and potatoes for lunch.

“Yes, mukha siyang konti because I’m on an 800-calorie diet. And according to my nutritionist, ‘yon yung kailangan ko to achieve my goal. So please bear with me and wish me good luck,” she said.

Locsin did not reveal why she decided to go back on a diet.

“Masarap siya! Hindi lasang karton. Sh*t, happy ako,” she said.

The actress suffered from a disc bulge in 2015 that led to her change in body figure. It was also the same reason why she begged off from doing the project ‘Darna’. (TDT)