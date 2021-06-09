EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Wish me luck’: Angel Locsin begins fitness journey, shows diet plan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Actress Angel Locsin reveals that she is now on her new journey to get back into shape after receiving her nutrition-approved diet plan.

Locsin discussed her new calorie-control diet and showed the meals that she’s allowed to eat.

“Today is the first day of my diet. After so many years, I finally decided to go back,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Angel Locsin’s anti-vaxxer parents finally get COVID-19 shot

She shared that she was about to eat pork and potatoes for lunch.

“Yes, mukha siyang konti because I’m on an 800-calorie diet. And according to my nutritionist, ‘yon yung kailangan ko to achieve my goal. So please bear with me and wish me good luck,” she said.

Locsin did not reveal why she decided to go back on a diet.

READ ON: Fans, netizens defend Angel Locsin from body shamers

“Masarap siya! Hindi lasang karton. Sh*t, happy ako,” she said.

The actress suffered from a disc bulge in 2015 that led to her change in body figure. It was also the same reason why she begged off from doing the project ‘Darna’. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Ayokong babuyin propesyon ko’: Karen Davila admits bribery attempts

3 mins ago

Woman breaks world record after giving birth to 10 babies

11 mins ago

Winwyn Marquez retires from beauty pageants

18 mins ago

Saudi extends visa validity for expats stranded overseas

23 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button