Angel Locsin’s anti-vaxxer parents finally get COVID-19 shot

Actress Angel Locsin shared her happiness after her parent finally receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

On Instagram, Locsin shared photos of her father, Angelo Colmenares and her mother Emma Colmenares both getting their first doses of vaccines and posing with photos of their certificates.

“The ‘anti-vaxxer’ finally cooperates,” Locsin wrote, using the general term for people who doubt the benefits of vaccines.

“The mother and the father received their first dose of Covid vaccine today! Good ‘jab’!” she added.

The 35-year-old actress said that her parents who are both senior citizens were vaccinated in Taguig City. Senior citizens are second in line in terms of prioritization after health workers.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the government’s COVID-19 response and downplayed criticisms that the government is slow in acting against the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the government is doing everything to address the pandemic.

In a speech on Thursday, Duterte disputed claims from the opposition that his hesitancy in enforcing travel bans and dealing with the outbreak were the reasons for the surge in cases. The country is now over 900,000 cases and exceeded 15,000 deaths.

“Do not be afraid. Government is working. Government is busy doing everything…Government is trying to get the things to fix all of us,” he said.

The hashtag #DutertePalpak trended as the coronavirus cases continue to soar due to new variants. The surge in cases also led to the decision of the government to impose the strictest form of lockdown to the NCR Plus bubble area.

On the same day, several opposition leaders, including Vice President Leni Robredo, called for a travel ban on inbound flights from China to prevent the COVID-19 epidemic from spreading across the country. COVID-19 originated in Hubei Province in China. (TDT)