Former Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. dies at 93

Jun 28 2020

Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...

Abu Dhabi to reopen gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports from July 1

Jun 28 2020

(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st. It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and...

Fans, netizens defend Angel Locsin from body shamers

by | Entertainment

Jun. 28, 20 | 10:00 am

After photos of Angel Locsin showing her new weight went viral on social media, fans rushed to defend her against body shamers.

The actress, who has been commended for her philanthropist activities, was seen in a Facebook post of netizen Frederick Viaje donning dark green shirt, pants, and a black backpack.

 

Some people have criticized her new weight and made body-shaming comments about Locsin, but a huge number of netizens quickly and passionately came to her defense, saying that her body does not define her beauty and good heart.

Locsin’s new weight was also caused by an injury following an intense training that created a disk bulge in her spine. Due to this injury, the actress can no longer do extreme stunts.

READ ALSO: Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight

The actress was nominated twice as the Sexiest Woman in the World by men’s magazine in 2005 and 2010.

She has been lauded for her consistent charitable activities during disasters, natural calamities, as well as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—wherein she helped hospitals and frontliners through providing them tents for temporary shelters.

SEE ALSO: LOOK: Angel Locsin, Neil Arce donate isolation tents to Manila hospital 

 

Close