Fans, netizens defend Angel Locsin from body shamers

Former actor and Philippine Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. has succumed to heart failure last June 26. He was 93. His son, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. revealed details of his father's passing in a Facebook video. "After 93 full years, our father former Senator Ramon...
OFWs with loans, employer disputes among top problems that hinder OFW repatriation – Bello
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that employer disputes and loan cases are among the factors that impede the government to repatriate some distressed OFWs that have been stranded and affected due to the impact of the coronavirus...
PH to repatriate remains of OFWs from Saudi who died from COVID-19 related diseases
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has confirmed that it has allowed the repatriation of the remains of overseas Filipino workers who have died due to COVID-19 from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia...
Abu Dhabi to reopen gyms, fitness centers, indoor sports from July 1
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st. It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and...
After photos of Angel Locsin showing her new weight went viral on social media, fans rushed to defend her against body shamers.
The actress, who has been commended for her philanthropist activities, was seen in a Facebook post of netizen Frederick Viaje donning dark green shirt, pants, and a black backpack.
Some people have criticized her new weight and made body-shaming comments about Locsin, but a huge number of netizens quickly and passionately came to her defense, saying that her body does not define her beauty and good heart.
Locsin’s new weight was also caused by an injury following an intense training that created a disk bulge in her spine. Due to this injury, the actress can no longer do extreme stunts.
READ ALSO: Angel Locsin appeals to celebrities to help in COVID-19 fight
The actress was nominated twice as the Sexiest Woman in the World by men’s magazine in 2005 and 2010.
She has been lauded for her consistent charitable activities during disasters, natural calamities, as well as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—wherein she helped hospitals and frontliners through providing them tents for temporary shelters.
SEE ALSO: LOOK: Angel Locsin, Neil Arce donate isolation tents to Manila hospital
