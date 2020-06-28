Fans, netizens defend Angel Locsin from body shamers

After photos of Angel Locsin showing her new weight went viral on social media, fans rushed to defend her against body shamers.

The actress, who has been commended for her philanthropist activities, was seen in a Facebook post of netizen Frederick Viaje donning dark green shirt, pants, and a black backpack.

Some people have criticized her new weight and made body-shaming comments about Locsin, but a huge number of netizens quickly and passionately came to her defense, saying that her body does not define her beauty and good heart.

Locsin’s new weight was also caused by an injury following an intense training that created a disk bulge in her spine. Due to this injury, the actress can no longer do extreme stunts.

The actress was nominated twice as the Sexiest Woman in the World by men’s magazine in 2005 and 2010.

She has been lauded for her consistent charitable activities during disasters, natural calamities, as well as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—wherein she helped hospitals and frontliners through providing them tents for temporary shelters.

