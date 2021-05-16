John Lloyd Cruz makes showbiz comeback

After going into hiatus, John Lloyd Cruz is officially coming back to show business as announced by Maja Salvador’s talent management agency, Crown Artist Management (CAM).

“We are happy to share with you the CAMback of the one and only John Lloyd Cruz, now under Crown Artist Management,” the agency said in its Instagram account.

The management also used the captions ‘the time has come’ and ‘The John Lloyd Cruz is back’.

Maja also shared a video of Cruz disembarking on a plane and said ‘get ready’.

It’s unclear though on what showbiz projects are in store for the award-winning actor.

Earlier this year, Cruz and former on-screen partner Bea Alonzo confirmed that they will be doing a movie together under ABS-CBN.

A supposed movie to be shot in Florence, Italy did not push through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruz decided to go on an indefinite leave at the height of his relationship with model Ellen Adarna in 2017.

The actor made rare appearances in some projects including an ad for Turks, a role in the MMFF movie Culion and a Lav Diz film Servando Magdamag. (TDT)