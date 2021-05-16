EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

John Lloyd Cruz makes showbiz comeback

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report57 seconds ago

After going into hiatus, John Lloyd Cruz is officially coming back to show business as announced by Maja Salvador’s talent management agency, Crown Artist Management (CAM).

“We are happy to share with you the CAMback of the one and only John Lloyd Cruz, now under Crown Artist Management,” the agency said in its Instagram account.

The management also used the captions ‘the time has come’ and ‘The John Lloyd Cruz is back’.

RELATED STORY: Ellen Adarna describes John Lloyd Cruz as a hands-on father

Maja also shared a video of Cruz disembarking on a plane and said ‘get ready’.

It’s unclear though on what showbiz projects are in store for the award-winning actor.

Earlier this year, Cruz and former on-screen partner Bea Alonzo confirmed that they will be doing a movie together under ABS-CBN.

READ ON: Did John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo date recently?

A supposed movie to be shot in Florence, Italy did not push through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruz decided to go on an indefinite leave at the height of his relationship with model Ellen Adarna in 2017.

The actor made rare appearances in some projects including an ad for Turks, a role in the MMFF movie Culion and a Lav Diz film Servando Magdamag. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KNOW THE LAW: Minimum AED 10,000 fine for indecent acts in UAE

6 mins ago

Miss Universe PH Rabiya Mateo makes it to Missosology’s Final Hot Picks

43 mins ago

PH logs 5,790 new COVID-19 cases

47 mins ago

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant delivers heart warming speech on Kobe Bryant’s induction into Hall of Fame

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button