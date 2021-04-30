Rabiya Mateo leads Miss Universe online voting partial tally

Philippines’ bet to the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant Rabiya Mateo is currently on top of her game.

Mateo is currently leading the partial tally of votes through the shopping app platform Lazada.

As of Wednesday, April 28, the following are the leading countries in the online app:

Philippines Vietnam Indonesia Thailand Malaysia South Korea Portugal Romania Armenia Singapore

Lazada is “the official E-commerce partner of this year’s 69th Miss Universe pageant has the exclusive fan voting.”

The winner of the fan online voting will have a slot in the pageant’s Top 21. The voting period is until May 15.

“Sa mga kababayan ko sa Pilipinas, nandito na ako ngayon sa Los Angeles. Pinapangako ko na gagawin ko lahat ng posibleng gawin para maiuwi ulit natin ang korona sa bayan,” Mateo ealier said.

Mateo is still preparing for the upcoming pageant on May 16 in Florida, USA.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Mateo said that she is spending more time in toning her body and practicing her walks.

“Naghahabol na lang ako ng toning ng body. So when I wake up, exercise kaagad. Nagpa-practice na rin ako ng swimsuit walk and ‘yung sa gown ko,” she said.

“I already have the gowns with me but pina-practice ko na siya araw-araw para pagdating ng competition, it’s gonna be easy for me to execute and to let you guys know the details kasi sobrang ganda ng gown. Pero mabigat siya,” Mateo added.

The Pinay beauty said that she is confident in what she can offer in the pageant, but she also needs to improve more.

“I already have my signature walk. It’s just the establishing and trying to create the momentum kung kalian magtu-turn or kailangan magpo-pose. ‘Yun na lang ‘yung pinag-aaralan namin,” Mateo said.

She is also learning to master her make up skills ahead of the pageant.

“Kailangan talaga pag-aralan din ‘yung face mo. I am a chameleon beauty. Kunyari mag darker shade lang ako ng eye shadow, I look different na. Kailangan talaga maging critical in everything that I put on my face. Pero nakatabi naman na ‘yung winning look for the preliminary and for the finals,” she said.