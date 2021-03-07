Entertainment

Derek Ramsay says he is now serious about wanting to “start a family”

3 hours ago

Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay bared his plans of concentrating more on doing movies so he could have time to start the next chapter in his life – to start a family.

In an interview over DZRH on Friday, he said he won’t be able to do it if he will still focus on his showbiz career.

“Iyon ang i-prioritize ko. I really want to start a family and move into the next chapter in my life,” he said.

However, Ramsay did not specifically mention if he wants to get married with his new girlfriend Ellen Adarna.

However, he emphasized that he is now serious about his plans.

Ramsay’s contract with the Kapuso channel is about to end.

He says if he will do projects, he will go for one or two movies in a year. (ES)

