Entertainment

Andrea Torres breaks silence on break up with Derek Ramsay

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Kapuso actress Andrea Torres has confirmed that she and actor Derek Ramsay have called it quits.

In a statement on Friday, the actress said that they are no longer together and asked the public to give them space as they go through the break up.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bastos’: Derek slams netizen for ‘tapos na ang tikiman’ remark after rumored split with Andrea Torres

“I’d rather keep the details private as I want to give the break up the same amount of respect that I had for the relationship,” Andrea said.

“I think you all know how much it meant to me. I hope you understand. I will always wish him and his family well,” she added.

Derek was the first one to confirm to their fans that they are no longer together.

READ ON: Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

He, however, clarified that there was no third party involved and called Andrea ‘a great woman’.

Rumors of their breakup circulated online when Andrea unfollowed Derek on Instagram.

The ex-couple also deleted the photos of each other on their accounts.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘TIGILAN NA ‘YAN’: Aga Muhlach says it’s time to end network wars

‘TIGILAN NA ‘YAN’: Aga Muhlach says it’s time to end network wars

4 hours ago
Photo of Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child!

Rachelle Ann Go and husband Martin Spies are expecting their first child!

1 day ago
Photo of LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Batangas

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Batangas

1 day ago
Photo of Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

Derek Ramsay confirms breakup with Andrea Torres

3 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close