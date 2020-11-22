Andrea Torres breaks silence on break up with Derek Ramsay

Kapuso actress Andrea Torres has confirmed that she and actor Derek Ramsay have called it quits.

In a statement on Friday, the actress said that they are no longer together and asked the public to give them space as they go through the break up.

“I’d rather keep the details private as I want to give the break up the same amount of respect that I had for the relationship,” Andrea said.

“I think you all know how much it meant to me. I hope you understand. I will always wish him and his family well,” she added.

Derek was the first one to confirm to their fans that they are no longer together.

He, however, clarified that there was no third party involved and called Andrea ‘a great woman’.

Rumors of their breakup circulated online when Andrea unfollowed Derek on Instagram.

The ex-couple also deleted the photos of each other on their accounts.