Entertainment

Are they in a relationship? Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago spotted in intimate dinner

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Salve Asis/Ngayon

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are reportedly in a relationship according to some sources.

Photos of the two have been sent to showbiz columnist Salve Asis revealed that the two could be in a possible relationship.

Jodi and Raymart were spotted having dinner in Ayala, Alabang, a surprise made by the actress to Raymart.

RELATED STORY: Jodi Sta. Maria hopes to build clinic to help people with mental problems

The set of the surprise dinner seemed romantic and special but it’s unclear on what kind of occasion the two were celebrating.

The arrived and left the venue together according to Salve’s source.

Another source told the columnist that the relationship between the two last April.

Raymart has just broken up with her former lover, an Ayala Corporation executive.

READ ON: Raymart Santiago in relationship with a non-showbiz girl?

Jodi on the other hand broke up with Jolo Revilla in 2018.

Jodi has a son with Pampi Lacson, 14-year-old Thirdy.

Meanwhile, Raymart was previously married to actress Claudine Barretto and they have two children.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Carmi Martin recovers from COVID-19

Carmi Martin recovers from COVID-19

4 hours ago
Photo of ‘May nanalo na’: Jinkee Pacquiao wows netizens with ‘plantita’ game

‘May nanalo na’: Jinkee Pacquiao wows netizens with ‘plantita’ game

1 day ago
Photo of LOOK: Former Filipino celebrities who are now frontliners overseas

LOOK: Former Filipino celebrities who are now frontliners overseas

2 days ago
Photo of Check out these stars who turn to selling amid COVID-19 crisis

Check out these stars who turn to selling amid COVID-19 crisis

2 days ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close