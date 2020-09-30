Are they in a relationship? Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago spotted in intimate dinner

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are reportedly in a relationship according to some sources.

Photos of the two have been sent to showbiz columnist Salve Asis revealed that the two could be in a possible relationship.

Jodi and Raymart were spotted having dinner in Ayala, Alabang, a surprise made by the actress to Raymart.

RELATED STORY: Jodi Sta. Maria hopes to build clinic to help people with mental problems

The set of the surprise dinner seemed romantic and special but it’s unclear on what kind of occasion the two were celebrating.

The arrived and left the venue together according to Salve’s source.

Another source told the columnist that the relationship between the two last April.

Raymart has just broken up with her former lover, an Ayala Corporation executive.

READ ON: Raymart Santiago in relationship with a non-showbiz girl?

Jodi on the other hand broke up with Jolo Revilla in 2018.

Jodi has a son with Pampi Lacson, 14-year-old Thirdy.

Meanwhile, Raymart was previously married to actress Claudine Barretto and they have two children.