Heart Evangelista sends gift to viral boy rejected for not eating vegetables

The story of a boy who was rejected by his crush because he was thin and wasn’t eating vegetables found a different kind of love from Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista.

On her Instagram story, Heart shared how she felt bad for the boy’s story, who was a grade 4 student that got rejected by his crush.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Heart Evangelista wears super fabulous outfit in her glam supermarket photoshoot

“Aww so cute yet so heartbreaking. Saw this letter from a little girl rejecting the boy who has a crush on her. Okay lang yan Eman, I love you!” Heart said.

Heart then sent a box of goods to Eman on Valentine’s day to cheer him up.

It was also the Kapuso actress’ birthday.

READ ON: Heart Evangelista named ‘Most Admired Social Media Influencer of the Year’

“Dear Ms. Heart, Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s day! Thank you sa gift. Kakain na po ako ng maraming gulay para tumaba na ako,” the boy wrote.

“One of the sweetest birthday greetings I got! Kain ka ng maraming gulay, Eman! Happy Valentine’s day din sa ‘yo at salamat sa pag-alala ng birthday ko. Happy Valentine’s Day, Eman. In time you will find your one true love,” Heart replied.