Heart Evangelista sends gift to viral boy rejected for not eating vegetables

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Carpio said it is possible that China may interpret the decision of the Philippine government to repeal the military defense treaty with the United States as a green light to build a military base on the Scarborough Shoal....
Ajman Contact Center to service Ajman Pay customers
Smart Cube, the technical partner and creator of the Ajman Pay system, has signed an agreement with Ajman Contact Center, to provide Ajman Pay customers technical support, attend to their queries, gather customer suggestions and resolve technical issues customers may...
OFWs exempted from HK, Macau travel ban – DFA
Filipino workers bound for Hong Kong and Macau are now exempted from the travel ban imposed on all Filipino nationals going to China and its administrative regions following the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of Foreign Affairs said...
Caloocan bishop issues directives for less physical contact during Lenten season amid COVID-19 threat
Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David has issued special instructions to lessen direct contact among the faithful as part of measures to stop the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Lenten season is the time for Catholics to...
The story of a boy who was rejected by his crush because he was thin and wasn’t eating vegetables found a different kind of love from Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista.
On her Instagram story, Heart shared how she felt bad for the boy’s story, who was a grade 4 student that got rejected by his crush.
“Aww so cute yet so heartbreaking. Saw this letter from a little girl rejecting the boy who has a crush on her. Okay lang yan Eman, I love you!” Heart said.
Heart then sent a box of goods to Eman on Valentine’s day to cheer him up.
It was also the Kapuso actress’ birthday.
“Dear Ms. Heart, Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s day! Thank you sa gift. Kakain na po ako ng maraming gulay para tumaba na ako,” the boy wrote.
“One of the sweetest birthday greetings I got! Kain ka ng maraming gulay, Eman! Happy Valentine’s day din sa ‘yo at salamat sa pag-alala ng birthday ko. Happy Valentine’s Day, Eman. In time you will find your one true love,” Heart replied.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
