‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...
COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017
The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...
PAL ‘excited’ to restart regular commercial flights; appeals for understanding of flight cancellations
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging...
New PH protocol requires OFWs to submit names, destinations prior to arrival
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
The Philippines’ ‘oldest living actress’ Anita Linda has passed away Wednesday morning, June 10. She was 95.
Director Adolfo Alix Jr, who directed Linda’s films “Circa” and “Adela” shared the sad news on social media.
“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts… She is like my Lola and part of my family. The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 AM at 95. Prayers for her soul. My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi and Fred Osburn,” said Alix.
Reports from the Philippine Star reveal that Linda died due to breathing difficulties.
Linda was born in November 23, 1924. She has won several awards both in the Philippines and in international waters including Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival Award in Taiwan for the film “Lola.” She was also recognized at the “Sandaan: Dunong ng Isang Ina” by the Film Development Council of the Philippines during the commemoration of 100 years of Philippine cinema.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
