‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

The Philippines’ ‘oldest living actress’ Anita Linda has passed away Wednesday morning, June 10. She was 95.

Director Adolfo Alix Jr, who directed Linda’s films “Circa” and “Adela” shared the sad news on social media.

“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts… She is like my Lola and part of my family. The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 AM at 95. Prayers for her soul. My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi and Fred Osburn,” said Alix.

Reports from the Philippine Star reveal that Linda died due to breathing difficulties.

Linda was born in November 23, 1924. She has won several awards both in the Philippines and in international waters including Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival Award in Taiwan for the film “Lola.” She was also recognized at the “Sandaan: Dunong ng Isang Ina” by the Film Development Council of the Philippines during the commemoration of 100 years of Philippine cinema.