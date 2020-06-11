Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jun 11 20, 3:23 pm

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

Jun 11 2020

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

Jun 10 2020

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

by | Entertainment

Jun. 11, 20 | 3:23 pm

The Philippines’ ‘oldest living actress’ Anita Linda has passed away Wednesday morning, June 10. She was 95.

Director Adolfo Alix Jr, who directed Linda’s films “Circa” and “Adela” shared the sad news on social media.

“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gathering my thoughts… She is like my Lola and part of my family. The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15 AM at 95. Prayers for her soul. My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi and Fred Osburn,” said Alix.

Reports from the Philippine Star reveal that Linda died due to breathing difficulties.

Linda was born in November 23, 1924. She has won several awards both in the Philippines and in international waters including Best Actress at the Asia Pacific Film Festival Award in Taiwan for the film “Lola.” She was also recognized at the “Sandaan: Dunong ng Isang Ina” by the Film Development Council of the Philippines during the commemoration of 100 years of Philippine cinema.

Anita Linda

Jobs

Latest News

‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

‘Oldest living actress’ in PH Anita Linda dies at 95

Jun 11, 2020

The Philippines' 'oldest living actress' Anita Linda has passed away Wednesday morning, June 10. She was 95. Director Adolfo Alix Jr, who directed Linda's films "Circa" and "Adela" shared the sad news on social media. "This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Janina San Miguel reveals she got offered PHP25 million for relationship
Published On  June 10, 2020
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out against J.K. Rowling over her gender identity tweets
Published On  June 10, 2020
Eat Bulaga resumes live airing
Published On  June 8, 2020
Close