Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Popular noon time show ‘Eat Bulaga’ has resumed live airing from June 8, about three months after they suspended live episodes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In their first live episode since the suspension, some of the cast members have returned to the studio, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, and Alden Richards. They, however, observed safety measures including social distancing and wearing of face masks. The staff, on the other hand, wore personal protective equipment (PPE), and had their tables separated by transparent dividers. A medical team was also present, while audience are still not allowed inside.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast were present via video conference, including Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon, Alan K, Ryan Agoncillo, Pauleen Luna, Pia Guanio, Ryza Mae Dizon, and Bae-by Baste.

Eat Bulaga has also streamed its episode on its social media platform.