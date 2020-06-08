Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

After a video of her yelling at hotel staff members went viral, actress Pinky Amador explained her side of the story—noting that her behavior was a result of the building’s neglect for tenants. In a statement released through her talent manager Arnold L. Vegafria,...
Authorities advise residents to renew residency visa before flying out of UAE
UAE authorities remind residents that they should renew their visa if they plan to head out of the country to avoid possible problems at the immigration area upon their return. Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) stated that while...
Lootah CEO outlines top 5 trends that will transform UAE’s real estate sector in post COVID-19 era
Providing an analysis on the real estate sector as the UAE adjusts to the new normal, Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, outlined the top 5 trends that will shape up the local property market in the era...
India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases
After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090,...
Popular noon time show ‘Eat Bulaga’ has resumed live airing from June 8, about three months after they suspended live episodes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In their first live episode since the suspension, some of the cast members have returned to the studio, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, and Alden Richards. They, however, observed safety measures including social distancing and wearing of face masks. The staff, on the other hand, wore personal protective equipment (PPE), and had their tables separated by transparent dividers. A medical team was also present, while audience are still not allowed inside.
Meanwhile, the rest of the cast were present via video conference, including Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon, Alan K, Ryan Agoncillo, Pauleen Luna, Pia Guanio, Ryza Mae Dizon, and Bae-by Baste.
Eat Bulaga has also streamed its episode on its social media platform.
