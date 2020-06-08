Monday, June 8, 2020

Jun 08 20, 4:34 pm

India reopens public areas despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Jun 08 2020

After 10 weeks of lockdown, India has decided to resume operations in several of its commercial establishments despite the increasing number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. India is now the fifth most impacted nation in the world 258,090,...

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

by | Entertainment

Jun. 08, 20 | 4:34 pm

Popular noon time show ‘Eat Bulaga’ has resumed live airing from June 8, about three months after they suspended live episodes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In their first live episode since the suspension, some of the cast members have returned to the studio, including Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, and Alden Richards. They, however, observed safety measures including social distancing and wearing of face masks. The staff, on the other hand, wore personal protective equipment (PPE), and had their tables separated by transparent dividers. A medical team was also present, while audience are still not allowed inside.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast were present via video conference, including Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon, Alan K, Ryan Agoncillo, Pauleen Luna, Pia Guanio, Ryza Mae Dizon, and Bae-by Baste.

Eat Bulaga has also streamed its episode on its social media platform.

Latest News

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Eat Bulaga resumes live airing

Jun 8, 2020

Popular noon time show 'Eat Bulaga' has resumed live airing from June 8, about three months after they suspended live episodes as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In their first live episode since the suspension, some of the cast members...

DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

DJ Loonyo apologizes for misinformed take on mass testing

Jun 8, 2020

Dancer and influencer DJ Loonyo has apologized for his misinformed take on mass testing, which drew flak from Filipinos online. In a Facebook Live streaming, the influencer admitted that he was misinformed about the concept of mass testing, and that he was not...

