KC Concepcion reveals having PCOS; says it prevented her from accepting showbiz projects

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...
PH heeds WHO advise to stop COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine clinical trials
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has announced that it would be putting clinical trials for the COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine to a halt, citing safety concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire...
PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...
OWWA announces resumption of “Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay” program, repatriated OFWs can apply up to Php20,000 livelihood support
Distressed overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the Philippines due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and plan to stay in the country for good may soon apply for the "Balik Pilipinas, Balik Hanapbuhay" program of the Overseas Workers...
Actress KC Concepcion on May 23 revealed that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—a reason she was out of the limelight for a long time.
In an interview with Tim Yap’s online streaming show, the 35-year-old actress said that she took a break from showbiz despite signing a management deal earlier in 2020 due to her diagnosis.
“I am super grateful for work. But, I want to be super open about this because it’s something I also want to talk about in the future. I was diagnosed with PCOS,” she said.
READ ALSO: ‘Mukhang Clown’: KC Concepcion reacts to bashers
PCOS is a hormonal disorder wherein women produce higher testosterone levels than average. This leads to hormonal imbalance such as irregular menstruation, weight gain, excess hair growth, acne, and infertility.
Concepcion said this is also the reason she gained weight, thereby losing self-esteem.
“I always want to be at my best. I want to be physically fit. I want to look good. I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good, and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that,” she noted.
She added that she wants people to talk more about PCOS while it is quite common, there are not a lot of information available about this disorder.
“I know a lot of women who have it. It’s quite common, but not a lot of people talk about it. That’s something I want to talk about in-depth later on in the future because I don’t think right now is the time. Wala pa ako masyadong information about it,” she said.
SEE ALSO: Netizens celebrate Sharon Cuneta, KC Concepcion reconciliation
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved