Tuesday, May 26, 2020

May 26 20, 3:31 pm

517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

May 26 2020

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...

PNP launches own testing center as more cops get infected with COVID-19

May 26 2020

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has opened its own testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the virus affects more officers working at the front lines. PNP has built its screening facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, inaugurated by PNP chief General...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

KC Concepcion reveals having PCOS; says it prevented her from accepting showbiz projects

by | Entertainment

May. 26, 20 | 3:31 pm

Actress KC Concepcion on May 23 revealed that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—a reason she was out of the limelight for a long time.

In an interview with Tim Yap’s online streaming show, the 35-year-old actress said that she took a break from showbiz despite signing a management deal earlier in 2020 due to her diagnosis.

“I am super grateful for work. But, I want to be super open about this because it’s something I also want to talk about in the future. I was diagnosed with PCOS,” she said.

READ ALSO: ‘Mukhang Clown’: KC Concepcion reacts to bashers

PCOS is a hormonal disorder wherein women produce higher testosterone levels than average. This leads to hormonal imbalance such as irregular menstruation, weight gain, excess hair growth, acne, and infertility.

Concepcion said this is also the reason she gained weight, thereby losing self-esteem.

“I always want to be at my best. I want to be physically fit. I want to look good. I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good, and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that,” she noted.

She added that she wants people to talk more about PCOS while it is quite common, there are not a lot of information available about this disorder.

“I know a lot of women who have it. It’s quite common, but not a lot of people talk about it. That’s something I want to talk about in-depth later on in the future because I don’t think right now is the time. Wala pa ako masyadong information about it,” she said.

SEE ALSO: Netizens celebrate Sharon Cuneta, KC Concepcion reconciliation

 

Jobs

Latest News

Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast

Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast

May 26, 2020

Radio DJ Mo Twiter is now engaged to longtime girlfriend and former radio co-host Angelicopter.   The radio host proposed to Angelicopter, whose real name is Angelika Schmeing, via his podcast ‘Good Times with Mo’. In this episode, a girl named Karla—who turned out to...

517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

517 prisoners in PH test positive for COVID-19

May 26, 2020

The number of prisoners that have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines now stands at 517, Malacañang reported on May 25. According to the Palace, some of these COVID-19 positive prisoners detained in the facilities Bureau of Management...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Mo Twister proposes to Angelicopter via podcast
Published On  May 26, 2020
Hugh Jackman, Julia Roberts turn over social media accounts to experts to tackle COVID-19
Published On  May 26, 2020
5 PH films to stream on Netflix in June for Independence Day
Published On  May 25, 2020
Close