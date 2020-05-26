KC Concepcion reveals having PCOS; says it prevented her from accepting showbiz projects

Actress KC Concepcion on May 23 revealed that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)—a reason she was out of the limelight for a long time.

In an interview with Tim Yap’s online streaming show, the 35-year-old actress said that she took a break from showbiz despite signing a management deal earlier in 2020 due to her diagnosis.

“I am super grateful for work. But, I want to be super open about this because it’s something I also want to talk about in the future. I was diagnosed with PCOS,” she said.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder wherein women produce higher testosterone levels than average. This leads to hormonal imbalance such as irregular menstruation, weight gain, excess hair growth, acne, and infertility.

Concepcion said this is also the reason she gained weight, thereby losing self-esteem.

“I always want to be at my best. I want to be physically fit. I want to look good. I want to get my body tight. When I look good, I feel good, and that’s what you serve people on screen. It’s as simple as that,” she noted.

She added that she wants people to talk more about PCOS while it is quite common, there are not a lot of information available about this disorder.

“I know a lot of women who have it. It’s quite common, but not a lot of people talk about it. That’s something I want to talk about in-depth later on in the future because I don’t think right now is the time. Wala pa ako masyadong information about it,” she said.

