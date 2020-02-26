Matteo to Sarah: I will forever stand up and protect my wife

The United Arab Emirates was commended by health ministers of other countries for its fast response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China. In a report by Asia Times, the UAE was praised for how local authorities were efficient in...
Duterte defends VFA termination: Territory of the Americans or a province of China?
President Rodrigo Duterte has defended his decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States. In a speech in Malacañang, Duterte said that the country could not be a republic if it cannot defend its own battles. He aslo raised the idea of the...
Senators approve expanding use of legal funds for distressed OFWs
Senators voted 21-0 in favor of a bill seeking to expand the use of a legal assistance fund for Filipinos. The bill, if approved, is expected to benefit 10 million Filipinos abroad. READ ALSO: P1-B fund could help boost legal assistance for OFWs— ACTS-OFW partylist...
Brazil reports first case of COVID-19 in South America
Brazil’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) on February 26, 2020. A 61-year-old man in Sao Paulo was diagnosed with the virus after testing positive from confirmatory tests. Reuters reported that the man recently visited Italy, where a...
After days of being quiet on his private wedding with Sarah Geronimo, actor Matteo Guidicelli has confirmed that they got married.
Matteo confirmed that the wedding took place on February 20.
“A day pure of love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married, Mrs and Mrs. Guidicelli,” he wrote on Instagram.
Guidicelli said that they are overwhelmed with joy and excitement as they journey to life together.
He also explained why they decided to keep things private.
“We decided to keep everything private as intimate as possible because of private matters,” he wrote.
He also thanked everyone, their family and friends even those on social media for their love and support.
Guidicelli also clarified some of the events that transpired during the wedding.
“That everything was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never punched anyone,” he said.
“I would forever stand up to protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family,” he added.
Guidicelli also thanked his family for loving Sarah like their daughter.
“Nothing will ever defeat pure honest love,” he also wrote.
