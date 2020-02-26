Matteo to Sarah: I will forever stand up and protect my wife

After days of being quiet on his private wedding with Sarah Geronimo, actor Matteo Guidicelli has confirmed that they got married.

Matteo confirmed that the wedding took place on February 20.

“A day pure of love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married, Mrs and Mrs. Guidicelli,” he wrote on Instagram.

Guidicelli said that they are overwhelmed with joy and excitement as they journey to life together.



He also explained why they decided to keep things private.

“We decided to keep everything private as intimate as possible because of private matters,” he wrote.

He also thanked everyone, their family and friends even those on social media for their love and support.

Guidicelli also clarified some of the events that transpired during the wedding.

“That everything was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never punched anyone,” he said.

“I would forever stand up to protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family,” he added.

Guidicelli also thanked his family for loving Sarah like their daughter.

“Nothing will ever defeat pure honest love,” he also wrote.