KZ Tandingan to future husband: You are worth the wait 

Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan revealed on Tonight With Boy Abunda that she is happy to be engaged with fellow singer TJ Monterde.

Monterde is also Tandingan’s first boyfriend. They were engaged last December 30.

The couple was asked if they could each sing a song for one another.

Tandingan said that she waited for 23 long years to have someone in her life. The Kapamilya singer admitted that she has been single since birth.

I’m thankful na God didn’t allow me to go through a lot of heartbreaks bago ko nahanap si TJ,“ she said .

“You are worth the wait,” she added.

Tandingan added that Monterde has been there for her whenever she feels insecure about herself. She also thanked him for always making her feel beautiful.

“I mean it when I tell you I love you, I mean it when I tell you you’re beautiful, and I meant it noong isinulat ko na hinding–hindi na kita bibitawan,” Monterde told Tandingan.