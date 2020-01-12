Monday, January 13, 2020

Jan 12 20, 12:27 pm

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Jan 12 2020

Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

Jan 12 2020

Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...

Share30
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
30 Shares

KZ Tandingan to future husband: You are worth the wait 

by | Entertainment

Jan. 12, 20 | 12:27 pm

Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan revealed on Tonight With Boy Abunda that she is happy to be engaged with fellow singer TJ Monterde. 

Monterde is also Tandingan’s first boyfriend. They were engaged last December 30.

The couple was asked if they could each sing a song for one another.

Tandingan said that she waited for 23 long years to have someone in her life. The Kapamilya singer admitted that she has been single since birth.

I’m thankful na God didn’t allow me to go through a lot of heartbreaks bago ko nahanap si TJ, she said .

“You are worth the wait,” she added.

Tandingan added that Monterde has been there for her whenever she feels insecure about herself. She also thanked him  for always making her feel beautiful.

“I mean it when I tell you I love you, I mean it when I tell you you’re beautiful, and I meant it noong isinulat ko na hindinghindi na kita bibitawan,” Monterde told Tandingan.

Jobs

Latest News

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Public urged to take note of disastrous volcanic eruption effects

Jan 12, 2020

Following the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, the public is urged to remain cautious and take note of the possible effects that can affect them in the following days. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level...

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

BREAKING: Palace urges companies to suspend Monday work

Jan 12, 2020

Malacañang has urged private companies to suspend Monday work in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3 as Taal Volcano is now on Alert Level 4. The midnight announcement came after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued an...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Entertainment
Liza Soberano to Enrique Gil: ‘Ipaglalaban ko siya’
Published On  January 11, 2020
Actress Ivana Alawi’s mom scolds her for cutting her faux bangs
Published On  January 10, 2020
Yeng Constantino posts bail after arrest order
Published On  January 10, 2020
Close