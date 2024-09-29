THE BEST ANG PINOY! The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards and Summit 2024 recognizes exceptional Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

The winners of the “Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards 2024” — organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, publisher of The Filipino Times — have been revealed in an international awards event held in Dubai, UAE.

Out of the 605 nominations, 129 Filipino healthcare professionals from the Middle East were announced winners and were recognized for their significant contributions to sustainable progress in the region’s healthcare sector and their role in enhancing the Philippines’ reputation in the Arab world.

The awardees comprised 90 healthcare professionals from the UAE, 22 from Saudi Arabia, 13 from Qatar, and two each from Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region. The Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals across the Middle East, recognizing their significant contributions in various fields, including nursing, medicine, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, and healthcare policy.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “I wish to congratulate this year’s recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East awards, in continuing to inspire your peers, co-workers, as well as other Filipinos and nationalities with your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and excellence characteristic of the global Filipino brand. Your efforts to advance medical care have made a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals, and elevate the standards of healthcare and your respective professions.”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, the publisher of The Filipino Times and organizer of TFT Watchlist, said: “It is an honor to salute our Filipino healthcare heroes in an international level and celebrate their exceptional contributions and groundbreaking achievements in the Middle East’s healthcare landscape. Likewise, we are very grateful to all the speakers who have shared their valuable insights in advancing the future of healthcare through technology and forward-thinking practices.”

The judges who helped determine the awardees included Dr. Aileen Villanueva, Medical Practitioner at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital, Abu Dhabi; Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva, Occupational Medicine Specialist at Etihad Airways; Ronald Soriano Gamiao, Nurse Manager and QHSE Executive and President of Filipino Nurses Association in Emirates; Dr. Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager of Quality and Patient Safety at Burjeel Holdings; and Red Cloud Capuyan, Founding President of the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter.

The Filipino Times Watchlist Summit

Another highlight of the event is the International Summit where healthcare professionals, industry leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from both public and private organizations convened to discuss the current challenges and prospects within the regional health sector.

Anchored on the theme “Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation,” this year’s Summit featured 17 expert speakers who delved into a wide range of topics such as UAE healthcare policies, sustainable development, technological innovations and trends, and the important role of Filipino professionals in medical and personal branding, among others.

In her Welcome Remarks, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and Publisher of The Filipino Times, highlighted that the event aimed to bring together not just the top healthcare professionals, but also visionaries and pioneers who are committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare through the power of technology and innovation.

“The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino media agency, is dedicated to fostering an environment where knowledge flows freely and collaboration thrives. Our commitment to providing a free platform for continuing education is precisely why we have created this Summit,” she said, as she encouraged the participants to engage actively, ask questions, and share their insights.

High-level speakers during the Summit included Sheikha Dr. Alia Al Qassimi, General Secretary, Emirates Medical Association; Dr. Khulood Mohamed Alsayegh, Clinical Standards, Guidelines and Health Policies expert; and Dr. Elizabeth Gertrudes C. Lagrito, Member, Board of Nursing – Philippine Professional Regulation Commission.

The Summit hosted three insightful panel discussions and a fireside chat that explored key topics shaping the future of healthcare.

Aside from providing valuable insights from thought-leaders and experts, the Summit enabled its participants to network and share best practices. Attendees also received Continuing Professional Development certificates, enhancing their professional credentials and acknowledging their commitment to ongoing education in their field.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024, presented by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, was supported by its Silver Sponsor, RLC Residences; Airline Partner, Philippine Airlines; and Support Partner, Danaya’s Flowers. Its media partners were GMA Pinoy TV and The Philippine News Agency, and its community partners were Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter, Filipino Nurses Association in Emirates, Filipino Nurses in Arabia, Philippine Healthcare Professionals Association UAE Chapter, Association of Filipino School Nurses – UAE, Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists, Inc. UAE Chapter, Philippine Professional Organization – UAE, Philippine Professional Organization – Kuwait, and Philippine Professional Organization – Saudi Arabia.

Below is the full list of awardees arranged alphabetically by their last names:

Muhaima D. Abdulgani

Jacquelyn M. Adormeo

Arthur R. Agero Jr.

Mark Joseph V. Alforque

Aldrin Ian O. Alpe

Arce V. Amparo

Verna A. Andaya

Esperanza R. Andoloy

Divina I. Asug

Dr. Rosanna M. Barrera

Adahlia T. Basco

Peter Jay A. Batoon

Nelson A. Bautista

Angelo Dino M. Bernardo

Dr. Dianne Kristine Joy C. Bonsol

Noriel Paul O. Bracamonte

Angelita Cortel- Braceros

Carlo Jay C. Buenaventura

Dr. Sherwin B. Cabillo

John John G. Cabrillos

Dr. Jane Cecille Quijano- Cadag

Michelle M. Calapano

Fitz Gerald D. Camacho

Red Capuyan

Cirio B. Caras

Jonathan M. Carretas

Ramel C. Cenil

Antonieta D. Conarco

Doris Matilde L. Daabay

Dr. Dan Lester Dabon

Cherry Dalmacio- Liwanag

Dr. Ariel M. De Roxas

Axzelle Mae F. De Torres

Merlito L. De Torres

Dennis C. Del Rosario

Dr. Christian Marvin A. Dela Cruz

Maria Jesusa ‘Susie’ Delgado

Mark King C. Dimasisil

Adonis C. Dungca

Mark Oliver H. Duque

Queenie G. Durano

Gemma V. Eroles

Dr. Grace B. Estacio

Amelita B. Estrada

Dr. Antonio Ronaldo G. Fabian

Rommel A. Facturan Jr.

Dr. Marvin A. Felix

Olivia O. Fernandez

Marebel P. Ferrer

Lemuel Ian U. Ferreria

Jerome G. Flores

Mariezl L. Fonbuena

Dr. Thesalyn O. Foronda

Anwar T. Gadia

Dan Louie I. Galang

Ronald Gamiao

Daryll A. Garcia

Dianne Jeffrey B. Gavarra

Vivian C. Gerardo

Czarina Gerard S. Gomez

Dr. Vea Romelle S. Guinoo

Krisnan E. Gundaya

Marilyn L. Hamsirani

Maricris B. Ignacio

Julius Ray P. Inso

Jefferson I. Lacson

Ruhaina S. Ladja

Janice A. Lanaria

Rachell Ann S. Lantayona

Dr. Pauline Bernadette P. Lorenzo

Voltaire John F. Malaluan

Rainier Co Maquilan

Jennifer D. Maralit

Lauriano R. Marcos

Kathleen F. Mariano

Maricar P. Mariano

Dulce Elaine Q. Mendoza

Jericson De Leon Mercado

Billy Joe Mercurio

Amy M. Miranda

Al Sharif A. Mortiga

Marsan N. Domingo

Normie Paranga-Natividad

Dr. Jose Rex N. Navarrosa

Maria Victoria H. Nocillado

Ana B. Olimba

Mary Grace C. Pabiona

Karla Monique L. Padrelanan

Primo P. Pagdato

Liezl D. Pangilinan

Elenita C. Paraiso

Arius P. Pimentel

Jan Martin Phius A. Quibilan

Vincent T. Ranario

Ciara M. Relator

Dr. Ciarra Jansen V. Rodriguez

Samuel Bidjee F. Rodriguez

Ben Joseph R. Sabilala

Richard B. Sagasag

Veronica F. Saha

Julieto S. Saja

Gilbert T. Salacup

Dr. Arnel B. Salgado

Wannur A. Salih

Jim Paulo B. Salvador

Jordan T. Salvador

Marie Pie C. Santos

Leah B. Sarsonas

Dr. Eligin Jumel H. Sayson

Wilma L. Schuck

Emily A. Semira

Juvy S. Somcio

Malony L. Soriano

John Christian J. Tadique

Zenaida G. Tarcena

Myra M. Teano

Carmina P. Terrado

Renel B. Tique

Ma. Abigail C. Trinidad

Gideon L. Valledor

Dr. Aileen Villanueva

Dr. Jose Puno Villanueva

Rowena A. Vargas

Charmaine Lynden P. Vergel

Jasper Kim A. Wagan

Dr. Annaleah D. Yim