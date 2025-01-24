Chinese New Year 2025: Welcoming the Year of the Wood Snake

The Year of the Wood Snake is here, bringing a refreshing wave of transformation and renewal that aligns perfectly with the vibrant energy of Feng Shui Period 9. It’s an exciting time to harness this energy and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Master Hang, a UAE-based Feng Shui expert and 31st-generation Zhengyi Taoist, shares that 2025 Year of the Wood Snake is associated with resourcefulness, adaptability, and wisdom. Thus, sectors that embody these characteristics, including education, healthcare, technology, and the creative arts, are expected to thrive.

What’s in it for OFWs in the Year of the Snake

“For OFWs, opportunities in digital innovation, sustainable development, and roles requiring interpersonal skills and strategic thinking will be particularly favorable. Sectors like renewable energy, online education, and wellness are also expected to see growth,” Master Hang says.

He notes that as the Wood Snake embodies intelligence, elegance, and transformation, it encourages people to think deeply and act purposefully.

“The Wood element adds growth and flexibility, symbolizing opportunities for learning and self-improvement. Individuals can harness these energies by cultivating patience, expanding their knowledge, and embracing change.”

Essential tips:

Set your intentions

To do this, Master Hang advises practicing meditation, journaling, or taking small, intentional strides toward long-term goals to connect with the transformative energy of the Snake.

Think of your financial and professional goals

According to Master Hang, this year is an excellent time to reassess financial goals and career strategies, as the Wood Snake’s energy supports strategic planning and adaptability.

Explore new skills

For OFWs, Master Hang suggests exploring additional skills or certifications to boost their expertise and engaging in networking to discover new opportunities.

Find long-term investments

When it comes to finances, Master Hang recommends focusing on long-term investments and managing savings wisely.

Clear your space

For Master Hang, this is the perfect time to thoroughly cleanse your space as it symbolizes the clearing out of old energy to make room for new energy.

In welcoming the Chinese New Year on January 29, Master Hang encourages everyone to wake up early. “Don’t sleep in on such an auspicious day! Open your windows and draw your curtains to let fresh air flow in for a new start!”