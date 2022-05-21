UAE begins new era of prosperity

The UAE turns another page of history for the country as the Federal Supreme Council unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new President of the United Arab Emirates, succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Leaders from all seven emirates reiterated their commitment to upholding the original values and ideals established by the late Sheikh Khalifa, who succeeded the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. These have strengthened the UAE’s position at both the regional and global levels.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his profound gratitude to his brothers, Their Highnesses, for the precious trust that they have entrusted to him and prayed to the Almighty to give him guidance to serve the UAE’s 10-million-strong population for the upcoming decades.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has said that UAE’s new president will carry the legacy of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid also likened Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as a “guardian of values, principles, and focus” that the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled when the rulers across all emirates founded the country five decades ago.

“For many years, the people of the Emirates have loved His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and kindness. They saw him visit them in their homes, motivate them in their fields of work, and they witnessed the launching of development projects, new industries, and the construction of national economic sectors through many years of service to his country and people,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

TRUSTED LEADER

The Filipino community also expressed their full confidence in the capability of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, owing to the president’s trust in the skills of Filipinos living and working in the country.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, highlighted that Filipinos have and will continue to proactively take part in the UAE’s nation-building efforts under the new presidency.

“We wish to give our warmest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of his election to the Presidency of the United Arab Emirates. A million Filipinos in the UAE have witnessed the fast-paced growth of this progressive nation for the past five decades. We express our sincerest gratitude for welcoming and taking care of us in our home away from home. Rest assured that the country can continue to rely on the capabilities and skilled pool of talent that Filipinos bring with tender loving care to the UAE and its people,” said Dr. Remo.

For his part, Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, highlights that it was the newly-elected president who expressed his trust in the skills of Filipinos which continues to boost the morale among overseas Filipinos here in the UAE.

“The Filipino community in the UAE congratulates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his election as the new leader of the country. We thank His Highness for his vote of confidence in the prowess and capability of Filipinos, stating that he is happy to have Filipinos here in the country as the nation benefits from our skills and talents. We assure that the Filipino community wholeheartedly supports the new leadership as we continue to dedicate ourselves and contribute towards nation-building in our second home,” said Ang.

COMPREHENSIVE VISION

The economic vision of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is based on accelerating the implementation and development of an ambitious economic vision for the next 50 years and the Centennial 2071, which keeps pace with the fast-paced and multifaceted changes of the global economy.

His vision is focused on relying on knowledge, innovation, and investment in people, enhancing the role of the private sector as an active partner in the economic landscape, promoting investment incentives, and ensuring more economic diversification while continuing to maximize the utilization of oil and gas resources and enhancing the nation’s ability to produce more renewable and clean energy in the coming decades.

Sheikh Mohamed’s vision stems from the efforts and determination of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to tap into new resources and utilize their potential.

Within this context, His Highness said during the opening of the 2015 World Governments Summit, “We think and plan for the next fifty years, and for the benefit of next generations, by building a diversified, solid, and sustainable economy that does not depend only on traditional resources and opens promising prospects that contribute to strengthening the foundations and capabilities of the nation.”

His vision and directives were the main drivers behind advancing ADNOC’s global position, developing the energy sector, and keeping pace with global shifts by focusing on flexibility, elasticity, and evolution.

In September 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said in a tweet, “The UAE has succeeded in establishing its status as an economic capital in the region and an ideal business landscape with world-class digital infrastructure, services, security, and competitive investment benefits.

“The launch of our new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economies over the next 50 years.”

His vision bolsters continuity in growth to ensure a safe and stable future for the UAE’s next generations by enabling them to keep pace with technological advancements and to utilize their capabilities and creativity in the new branches of industry, advanced manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, space, energy, pharmaceuticals, food industries, and other vital sectors.