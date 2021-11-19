PH shortens quarantine for balikbayans, OFWs from countries under ‘yellow’ travel list

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Friday the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to shorten the quarantine days for balikbayans and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from countries, territories and jurisdictions under the yellow travel list starting November 22.

The quarantine will be reduced from five days to three days for fully vaccinated OFWs and balikbayans.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat confirmed that fully vaccinated balikbayans from yellow countries with pre-departure testing within 72 hours, shall be required to undergo a three-day facility-based quarantine with testing on the 3rd day but are enjoined to complete self-monitoring up to the 14th day from arrival.

Those without the RT-PCR test results will have to wait for five days for the result of their tests before being allowed to leave their quarantine facilities.

Unvaccinated visitors will still undergo facility-based quarantine with testing on the seventh day.

“This latest development will greatly contribute to the on-going recovery of the tourism sector this holiday season while also providing more time to those who want to return home to be with their loved ones in the Philippines,” Puyat said.