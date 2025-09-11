PICPA Dubai will be hosting the much-anticipated PPO-UAE Conference 2025 which will be attended by the 24 professional organizations, under the Philippine Professional Organizations in the UAE on September 27, 2025 9AM to 6PM, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

With the theme “Global Filipino Professionals Beyond Borders: Leading with Purpose and Global Impact,” this all-day event brings together top leaders, innovators, and Filipino professionals across diverse industries to share knowledge, celebrate achievements, and strengthen professional networks.

The conference showcasing the vibrant unity of PPO-UAE member organizations, will also be attended by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Consul General of Abu Dhabi and Consul General of Dubai.

The following are the anticipated key sessions for the event:

The Future of Work: A Synergy of AI and Human Collaboration, to be discussed by Mr. Akshay Dalal, Head of Risk and Compliance, Google MENA, will explore how artificial intelligence and human expertise can be integrated to create sustainable, future-ready workplaces. Participants will gain insights into balancing automation with human decision-making for long-term growth.

Global Filipino Professionals: Driving Change and Innovation Worldwide, to be discussed by Mr. Jaime Noel Santos, President, Thames International Business School, will show how Filipinos abroad are shaping industries globally, embracing innovation, and leading with resilience.

Leveraging Social Media for Professional Growth, will be discussed by Ms. MaribenChristine Eustaquio, Founder & MD, E-Zone Business Setup, highlighting how professionals can harness online platforms to build a strong personal brand and expand opportunities.

Resilience at Work: Turning Stress into Strength, will be led by both Dr. Elma Jazz Macrohon, Clinical Coordinator from Faculty Health Sciences Higher College of Technology, & Ms. Meshael Al Blooshi, an HR and Talent Expert, on empowering session about mental resilience, teaching strategies to thrive under pressure and sustain performance in the modern workplace.

Business Finance Essentials for Entrepreneurs: Professionals Today, Entrepreneurs Tomorrow, will be discussed by Mr. Lyndon Magsino, Chief Audit Officer, Philippines’ Sovereign Wealth Fund, which aims to equip professionals with financial tools and strategies to confidently transition into entrepreneurship.

Fast-Track in a Globally Competitive Market. Paneled by experts Ms. Monica Merhebi,Partner and Director of MOMA International Design, Engineer Francis Anthony Uy, Director of Technical, Facilities & Sustainability at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, Dr. Elma Jazz Macrohon, and Mr. Lyndon Magsino, this will be a powerful exchange on the mindset, competencies, and skills required to excel in today’s fast-paced, interconnected markets.

Why This Conference Matters

The PPO Conference 2025 serves as a platform for Filipino professionals to:

• Gain actionable insights from global experts.

• Strengthen professional resilience and leadership skills.

• Explore the intersection of technology, innovation, and human talent.

• Build connections across industries for collaboration and career growth.

As PPO-UAE celebrates the strength and contributions of Filipino professionals in the Middle East, this year’s conference promises to be a transformative experience of learning, networking, and empowerment.

Registration Fee:

Standard registration fee for the conference is 400 AED (with Early Bird rate of 325 AED only) for PPO UAE members and 450 AED (with Early Bird rate of 400) for PPO UAE non-members. You can also avail of the group rate (1,400 AED for a group of 5) or 280 each AED.

So, contact your professional organization now to register and mark your calendar: September 27, 2025. See you at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai!