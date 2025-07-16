PH Embassy in Saudi Arabia congratulates NAVI PH, Team Liquid PH for back-to-back wins on Day 1 of MLBB Women’s Invitational tournament

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh extended its congratulations to NAVI PH and Team Liquid PH for their impressive back-to-back victories as they kick off their campaign at the 2025 Esports World Cup.

Both teams made a strong statement by winning their opening matches at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Women’s Invitational tournament, with Team Liquid PH besting China’s Tidal Legends Gaming, while NAVI PH outplayed Cambodia’s CFU Gaming.

In a social media post, the Embassy lauded both all-Filipina teams for their dominant performance during the preliminary rounds held in Riyadh.

“What an incredible start for our teams at the MLBB Women’s Invitational at #EsportsWorldCup! The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh congratulates NAVI PH and Team Liquid PH for their dominant wins in the preliminary rounds!” the Embassy wrote.

“To the Filipino community here and abroad, let’s unite and send our loudest cheers to our players as they continue their journey,” it added.

Team Liquid PH kicked off their campaign by sweeping China’s Tidal Legends Gaming 2-0 and later punched their ticket to the playoffs after defeating NAVI Myanmar in a thrilling three-game match.

Meanwhile, NAVI PH showed mastery over Cambodia’s CFU Gaming to secure their first group stage victory. They are set to face the Terror Queens in their next match on Wednesday (PH time), July 16.

The two squads are competing against top teams from around the world in one of the biggest global esports tournaments, proudly carrying the Philippine flag in the MLBB Women’s division.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the 2025 Esports World Cup, featuring 25 esports titles with over 2,000 professional players across 100 countries. The tournament boasts a record-breaking $70 million prize pool, making it the largest esports event in history.