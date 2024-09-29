Uncategorized

Dubai Police seize 11 vehicles involved in reckless driving, road disturbances

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police/FB

The Dubai Police have impounded 11 vehicles due to various traffic violations, such as reckless driving and organizing unauthorized rallies.

Some of the seized vehicles were also involved in endangering safety, causing road disturbance and disorders, making unauthorized modifications to vehicles, disturbing residents, and littering on public roads.

His Excellency Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that reckless drivers who endanger public safety may face penalties, including an AED 50,000 fine for the release of an impounded vehicle, as outlined in Decree No. 30 of 2023.

H.E. Al Mazrouei also warned all motorists to avoid reckless and dangerous driving, saying that no tolerance will be made for such violations.

