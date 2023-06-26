Uncategorized

TCL Lights up the 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration with Unbeatable Deals on 4K HDR TVs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

In honor of the momentous 125th Philippine Independence Day, TCL, one of the most beloved television brands among Filipinos, proudly joined the celebration! As a brand that values its Filipino patrons, TCL showcased its brand new 4K HDR TVs at the Dubai World Trade Centre event, bringing you the perfect opportunity to elevate your home entertainment to new heights.

“Our TVs start from 32 inches to 92 inches. You have several payment options, and for more information, just visit the nearest Eros store,” shared Mr. Muhammad Shiraj, TCL representative, highlighting the wide range of choices available to cater to your needs.

355218230 659432542896001 3775542148795776926 n

Discover the TCL 4K QLED TV C645 – Unleash the Power of Immersive Viewing:

Experience a whole new level of entertainment with the TCL 4K QLED TV C645. Boasting advanced QLED technology, this TV delivers breathtaking visuals, vibrant colors, and precise details that bring your favorite movies, sports, and games to life. Immerse yourself in an extraordinary viewing experience that will leave you captivated.

Stay Connected and Enjoy Endless Entertainment Possibilities:

With built-in smart features, the TCL 4K QLED TV C645 keeps you connected to a world of entertainment. Seamlessly access your favorite streaming platforms, surf the web, and connect with other smart devices, all from the comfort of your couch. Embrace a connected lifestyle and discover a universe of content at your fingertips.

Sizes for Every Home, Every Need:

TCL understands that each home is unique, and they offer a wide range of screen sizes to suit your preferences. From the compact 32-inch model to the stunning 92-inch behemoth, you can find the perfect fit for your space and create a personalized home theater experience.

354589221 659432492896006 5306389232545660909 n 1

 

Exclusive Offer at the 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration:

As a special tribute to the 125th Philippine Independence Day, TCL extended an exclusive offer at their booth during the celebration at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors had the chance to enjoy incredible discounts of up to 40% on TCL TVs, making it the perfect time to bring home the television of your dreams.

“Maraming salamat po sa TCL kasi for the first time. Ngayon lang ako nakatanggap ng ganitong regalo,” expressed Sharon Cordero, the lucky winner of a brand-new mobile phone from TCL, showing her gratitude for the unexpected surprise.

Missed out on the event? No worries! Visit your nearest Eros store to discover ongoing offers and flexible payment options.

354467507 659432499562672 7268208412874327688 n

Elevate Your Home Entertainment:

Choose TCL – the brand that Filipinos love and trust. Experience the future of home entertainment with TCL’s new 4K HDR TVs. Indulge in unrivaled picture quality, smart features, and a world of immersive entertainment. Upgrade your viewing experience and make every moment count with TCL.

Visit any Eros stores near you to explore the TCL 4K QLED TV C645 and discover the perfect TV for your home.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 12T155942.672

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

2 weeks ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 05T122102.570

Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan: Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi to mark 125th Philippine Independence Day on June 18

3 weeks ago
P60 Pro Product Creative KSP shot Headquarter P60 Pro KSP Shot IP68 Rococo Pearl 16 9 JPG

Why HUAWEI P60 Pro is a smart choice for your next flagship upgrade this year in the UAE

May 8, 2023
TFT NEWS beggars

Dubai Police cracks down on beggars during Ramadan

April 4, 2023
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button