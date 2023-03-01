Ed Sheeran to release new album ‘Subtract’ on May 5

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to release his fifth studio album “-“ (pronounced as subtract) on May 5.

In a Facebook post, he revealed that he had been working on the album for a decade, trying to put together a “perfect acoustic album.”

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” Sheeran said.

This upcoming album “-“ will conclude his era of naming his albums after mathematical symbols — “+,” in 2011, “x,” in 2014, “÷,” in 2017, and “=” in 2021.

“Subtract” is expected to have 14 tracks, which he revealed in his Facebook video post. The tracklist is as follows: “Boat,” “Salt Water,” “Eyes Closed,” “Life Goes On,” “Dusty,” “End Of Youth,” “Colourblind,” “Curtains,” “Borderline,” “Spark,” “Vega,” “Sycamore,” “No Strings,” and “The Hills of Aberfeldy.”

Sheeran has received 4 Grammys including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his album “Divide.”