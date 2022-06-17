Uncategorized

‘Stressed’ part-time employee in Japan puts store on fire

A ‘stressed’ part-time employee has been arrested in building material store arson case in which the property was burned down in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture.

The 32-year-old part-time employee was arrested in the arson case in which a female employee was injured.

Around 5 pm on the 13th, the membership-based building materials store “Ken Depot Soka Sezaki Store” in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture, burned down following which Tatsuya Matsuzawa (32), a part-time employee of Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was arrested.

Admitting to the crime, he said he was stressed at work. “I lit a shoe store that was not captured by the security camera.” He said he lit the fire with the burner that was in the store.

