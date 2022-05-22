MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

The Philippines’ long reign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament ends as Gilas falls to Indonesia, 85-81 in Hanoi on Sunday, May 22.

Indonesia finished the round-robin tournament with a perfect 6-0 as the Philippines fell to 5-1. This is the first time the Filipino team are settling for a silver medal since 1989.

Throughout the 21 basketball competitions in the SEA Games, the Philippines only failed to win the gold three times: 1979, 1989 – Malaysia and 2022 against Indonesia.