MASSIVE UPSET: Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal streak ends after losing to Indonesia

The Philippines’ long reign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament ends as Gilas falls to Indonesia, 85-81 in Hanoi on Sunday, May 22.
Indonesia finished the round-robin tournament with a perfect 6-0 as the Philippines fell to 5-1. This is the first time the Filipino team are settling for a silver medal since 1989.
Throughout the 21 basketball competitions in the SEA Games, the Philippines only failed to win the gold three times: 1979, 1989 – Malaysia and 2022 against Indonesia.
This is the first gold for Indonesia’s men’s basketball team in the SEA Games.
Gilipinas Pilipinas athlete Kiefer Ravena tweeted “Sorry we felt short” after the tournament.
Thank you SEA GAMES for the competition, relationship and memories! 13 straight is tough to beat and i’m proud of my team! Sorry we felt short. #5and1 #OneForTheRoad🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭
