Latest NewsLifestyleNewsSportsTFT News

Philippine women’s football team bagged a historic bronze in the SEA Games

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago

The Philippine women’s football team Filipinas bagged a historic bronze at the SEA Games 2022 after a thrilling 2-1 win against Myanmar in Hanoi on Saturday, May 21 which is the first podium for the Philippines in women’s football since 1985.

With their win, Filipinas ended a 37-year medal drought for the Philippines.

Screen Shot 2022 05 22 at 10.24.20 AM

Photo by: Raymond Braganza

The team is also set to represent the country in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas bags gold in the SEA Games 2022

Another victory for the Philippines at the SEA Games 2022 was brought by Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Basketball team. Gilas secured a gold medal on Sunday, May 22 with a 4-1 record.

The team was attempting to complete the basketball tournament with a sweep but absorbed a tough 96-93 loss at the hands of Malaysia.

The tournament has single-round format with the team with the best record taking home the title.

gilas pilipinas

Photo by: Julie Amos

As of writing, the Philippines stand 4th in the overall medal tally with 202 total medals – 47 gold medals, 65 silver and 90 bronze medals.

Today is the last day of the competition with more wins expected from basketball and boxing bets.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 4

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Batangas: Phivolcs

1 hour ago
Monkeypox

WHO expects more Monkeypox cases globally

3 hours ago
Nico Bolzico Solenn Heusaff

Solenn Heussaff forgets 6th wedding anniversary, husband says it’s okay

3 hours ago
Vic Rodriguez Marcos spox

Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez poised to be next Executive Secretary

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button