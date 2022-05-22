Philippine women’s football team bagged a historic bronze in the SEA Games

The Philippine women’s football team Filipinas bagged a historic bronze at the SEA Games 2022 after a thrilling 2-1 win against Myanmar in Hanoi on Saturday, May 21 which is the first podium for the Philippines in women’s football since 1985.

With their win, Filipinas ended a 37-year medal drought for the Philippines.

Photo by: Raymond Braganza

The team is also set to represent the country in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas bags gold in the SEA Games 2022

Another victory for the Philippines at the SEA Games 2022 was brought by Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Basketball team. Gilas secured a gold medal on Sunday, May 22 with a 4-1 record.

The team was attempting to complete the basketball tournament with a sweep but absorbed a tough 96-93 loss at the hands of Malaysia.

The tournament has single-round format with the team with the best record taking home the title.

Photo by: Julie Amos

As of writing, the Philippines stand 4th in the overall medal tally with 202 total medals – 47 gold medals, 65 silver and 90 bronze medals.

Today is the last day of the competition with more wins expected from basketball and boxing bets.