Dubai Police foil gang’s attempt to steal, smuggle luxury vehicles

Dubai Police have foiled an attempt of an international gang to steal and smuggle high-end cars using fake licence plates.

The gang members were arrested after a car rental company in the emirate reported a missing Lamborghini car, valued at AED 1.3 million.

The operatives immediately formed a joint team to handle the case. The team zeroed in on a group of Eastern European males, who were staying in a luxury residence.

The cops closely monitored the movement and activities of the group. When the cops confirmed that the gang was possessing the missing Lamborghini car at the gang’s residence, they immediately conducted a raid.

Four suspects were arrested during the raid and the police seized some forged car plates and forging tools at their residence.

Colonel Adel Al-Joker, Acting Director of CID, said the suspects admitted to renting luxury vehicles and never return them back. They would replace the car’s plate number and smuggle them outside the country.

