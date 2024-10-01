NAIA parking fees up starting Oct. 1

The New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC), Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) new management, announced that there will be significant price increases in parking rates beginning today, October 1.

“We are writing to inform you of changes in our parking rates that will take effect on October 1, 2024 in accordance with the MIAA Revised Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2024,” an NNIC letter, dated September 30, said.

“These adjustments are necessary to ensure continued maintenance and improvements to our facilities,” it added.

Currently, the fee for the first two hours is P40, followed by P15 for each additional hour, with a total of P300 for the first 24 hours. Starting today, this will increase to P1,200 for every 24-hour period.

Further, the San Miguel-led conglomerate announced that the parking rate for cars has increased to P50 for the first two hours, up from P40. The rates are P20 for motorcycles and P100 for buses.

Additional hours will cost P25 for cars, P20 for motorcycles, and P50 for buses, charged per hour or any fraction thereof.

Meanwhile, the overnight parking rate for cars is now P1,200, which is four times higher than the previous rate of P300. The rates are P480 for motorcycles and P2,400 for buses.

The NAIA operations were officially turned over to NNIC on September 14, with major improvements underway.

The Transportation department awarded the contract to NNIC as it had offered the highest revenue share to the government at 82.16%. NNIC will manage NAIA until 2039, with a possible 10-year extension based on performance.