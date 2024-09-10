NAIA privatization starts on September 14

On September 14, the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be officially turned over to a private consortium, with major improvements to what has been described as “among the world’s worst airports” already in the pipeline.

The takeover of the Philippines’ main gateway by the San Miguel Corporation-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) is expected to further drive the country’s economic growth and boost tourism.

The Transportation department awarded the contract to NNIC as it had offered the highest revenue share to the government at 82.16%. NNIC will manage NAIA until 2039, with a possible 10-year extension based on performance.

Angelito Alvarez, NNIC general manager, said there will be terminal reassignments to decongest the gateway and improve flight efficiency, adding that talks with several consultants were already done regarding the planned reassignment of terminals.

According to San Miguel Chairman Ramon S. Ang, NAIA Terminal 1 will be exclusive to Philippine Airlines, NAIA 2 will be the domestic flights of Cebu Pacific, NAIA 3 will be for all other international flights, and NAIA 4 will be for the domestic flights of AirAsia temporarily before they are transferred to NAIA 2.

Further, within the first three to 12 months, new toilets, air-conditioning units, and seating will be installed. Additionally, elevators and escalators will be repaired, and glass tint will be applied to reduce heat transfer. The company will also upgrade the retail experience, provide a reliable internet connection, and enhance the roads in front of the terminals as well as the drainage system, among others.

“Yung NAIA ayaw na ayaw kong tawagin ng mga foreigner yan na the worst airport in the world. Kaya I want to make sure na kung pwede, ako na sana [ang] magkaroon ng pagkakataon na mag-rehabilitate nitong NAIA,” said Ang.

Next year, the terminal fee at NAIA is expected to increase, along with other airport charges such as landing and take-off fees. NNIC has stated that the government approved the terminal fee hike well before the bidding for the NAIA modernization program.