TravelTFT Reach

Get Dubai-Manila tickets for only AED12 with Cebu Pacific’s 12.12 promo – here’s how

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The December 12 (12.12) date has something special for UAE residents this year thanks to Cebu Pacific – as it launches one-way base fare tickets for only AED12!

Travelers planning to fly to the Philippines can take advantage of the low priced tickets from December 12 to 14, with travel dates from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

Cebu Pacific has increased the frequency of its flights between Dubai and Manila, making it easier for Filipinos and foreign visitors to plan vacations in the Philippines. With added flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, Cebu Pacific has ramped up its total number of flights per week to 10.

Travelers can enjoy the beautiful beaches across 33 destinations in the Philippines without having to worry about airfare price.

Cebu Pacific’s 12/12 air fare promo can be booked online at www.cebupacificair.com or through the mobile app on Google Play and the App Store.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WZ Peanut Butter Socmed 01

Delicious and creamy Cosco Peanut Butter to launch soon at West Zone

1 day ago
Farzi Dubai new menu

Farzi Dubai launches its biggest menu evolution yet

1 day ago
ians photo 1jpg

Not ones, not tens, not hundreds, but thousands are migrating fast to the UK through IANS

3 days ago
HUAWEI Mate50 Pro BURJ KHALIFA

HUAWEI Mate50 Pro the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera launches in the UAE

3 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button