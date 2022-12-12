Get Dubai-Manila tickets for only AED12 with Cebu Pacific’s 12.12 promo – here’s how

The December 12 (12.12) date has something special for UAE residents this year thanks to Cebu Pacific – as it launches one-way base fare tickets for only AED12!

Travelers planning to fly to the Philippines can take advantage of the low priced tickets from December 12 to 14, with travel dates from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

Cebu Pacific has increased the frequency of its flights between Dubai and Manila, making it easier for Filipinos and foreign visitors to plan vacations in the Philippines. With added flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, Cebu Pacific has ramped up its total number of flights per week to 10.

Travelers can enjoy the beautiful beaches across 33 destinations in the Philippines without having to worry about airfare price.

Cebu Pacific’s 12/12 air fare promo can be booked online at www.cebupacificair.com or through the mobile app on Google Play and the App Store.