“Come to the Festival Islands”: Cebu Pacific launches AED 429 base fare promo

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched a promo for UAE travelers planning to head home this year with a special base fare of only AED 429.

Travelers can book only until June 30, for as low as AED 429, with travel dates between July 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022.

The upcoming four months in the Philippines coincides with the period before school’s back in session this August, and the beginning of the festive -ber months this September.

As Cebu Pacific expands its flights from Dubai to Manila, overseas Filipino travelers will find it easier to plan vacations in the Philippines with family and friends.

They may also make the most of their holiday time by traveling to 33 wonderful local locations in the Philippines, owing to the airline’s extensive domestic network and inexpensive costs.

The relaxation of limitations also applies to travelers who want to enjoy their ideal holiday to the country’s sun-kissed tropical beaches and other dynamic places without worrying about potential complications upon their return to the UAE.

Starting July 3, travelers will soon enjoy increased flights from Dubai to Manila with twice-daily flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing its total to 10 times a week.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.