Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Jun 02 20, 3:48 pm

Over 200,000 OFWs prefer to stay in host countries

Jun 02 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that out of 351,161 OFWs in their records who had been displaced from their work, over 200,000 expressed their intent to remain in their respective countries to try to weather the impact of the...

COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases

Jun 02 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997 DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Cebu Pacific operates special repatriation flights until June 7; Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30

by | Travel

Jun. 02, 20 | 3:48 pm

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will serve stranded passengers, returning Overseas Filipino Workers, and those on essential travel as the airline mounts special flights to select domestic destinations from June 3 to June 7, 2020.

All International flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain suspended until June 30, 2020.

The airline continues to work closely with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as well as other national and local government authorities in the Philippines, with regard to the rules and requirements to resume commercial passenger flights between areas of the country under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

In the meantime, CEB is looking to operate return journeys from Manila to General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro and Naga as special repatriation flights. Flights between Manila and Cebu are planned to start on June 5, 2020.

All these flights are set to depart and arrive from and at the Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Leisure travel remains prohibited at this time. Along with CEB reminders, guests are also reminded to keep posted with the IATF, as well as local government units of their point of origin and intended destination for the required documents.

As flights start to resume, the airline has also ramped up its sanitation protocols at all possible points of contact to ensure passengers and personnel are protected. Learn more about them here: http://bit.ly/CEBSafeTravel

CEB continues to offer flexible options for guests and passengers affected by the flight cancellations from June 1 to 30, 2020.  They may rebook their flight for travel within three (3) months from the original flight date, place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year, or avail of a full refund. They may use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) to avail any of these options. For more information, FAQs may be found here: http://bit.ly/CEBRestartFAQs

This is a developing situation and CEB’s restart of operations may change as quarantine conditions evolve across their network. Passengers are urged to check CEB’s website and official social media accounts for the most recent updates.

Jobs

Latest News

Over 200,000 OFWs prefer to stay in host countries

Over 200,000 OFWs prefer to stay in host countries

Jun 2, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that out of 351,161 OFWs in their records who had been displaced from their work, over 200,000 expressed their intent to remain in their respective countries to try to weather the impact of the...

COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases

COVID-19: PH announces 6 new deaths, 359 new cases

Jun 2, 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines is nearing 19,000 in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 359 new cases. The total toll now stands at 18,997 DOH has also confirmed 6 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 966...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Travel
Cebu Pacific to resume select domestic flights on June 2, Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30
Published On  May 31, 2020
WATCH: Dubai Frame reopens to public
Published On  May 31, 2020
PAL flight from Manila to Dubai costs Dh1731
Published On  May 30, 2020
Close