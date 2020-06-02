Cebu Pacific operates special repatriation flights until June 7; Dubai-Manila route remains suspended until June 30

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that out of 351,161 OFWs in their records who had been displaced from their work, over 200,000 expressed their intent to remain in their respective countries to try to weather the impact of the...
Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag-carrier, will serve stranded passengers, returning Overseas Filipino Workers, and those on essential travel as the airline mounts special flights to select domestic destinations from June 3 to June 7, 2020.
All International flights—including the Dubai-Manila route—remain suspended until June 30, 2020.
The airline continues to work closely with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), as well as other national and local government authorities in the Philippines, with regard to the rules and requirements to resume commercial passenger flights between areas of the country under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).
In the meantime, CEB is looking to operate return journeys from Manila to General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro and Naga as special repatriation flights. Flights between Manila and Cebu are planned to start on June 5, 2020.
All these flights are set to depart and arrive from and at the Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Leisure travel remains prohibited at this time. Along with CEB reminders, guests are also reminded to keep posted with the IATF, as well as local government units of their point of origin and intended destination for the required documents.
As flights start to resume, the airline has also ramped up its sanitation protocols at all possible points of contact to ensure passengers and personnel are protected. Learn more about them here: http://bit.ly/CEBSafeTravel
CEB continues to offer flexible options for guests and passengers affected by the flight cancellations from June 1 to 30, 2020. They may rebook their flight for travel within three (3) months from the original flight date, place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for one (1) year, or avail of a full refund. They may use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) to avail any of these options. For more information, FAQs may be found here: http://bit.ly/CEBRestartFAQs
This is a developing situation and CEB’s restart of operations may change as quarantine conditions evolve across their network. Passengers are urged to check CEB’s website and official social media accounts for the most recent updates.
