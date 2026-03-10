Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTravelUAE News

China Southern Airlines announces updated Middle East flight schedule

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

China Southern Airlines has announced an updated flight schedule for its Middle East routes from March 10 to March 31, following recent developments in the region and operational arrangements. 

Based on the latest advisory, the airline will operate the following routes during this period: 

  • Guangzhou – Dubai (CZ383, CZ384) 
  • Guangzhou – Riyadh (CZ375, CZ376) 
  • Shenzhen – Riyadh (CZ5007, CZ5008) 

The airline reminded passengers that all departure and arrival times are in local time. Flight schedules and aircraft types may change without prior notice depending on operational requirements. 

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information through the China Southern Airlines official website or mobile application before departure, as details including flight schedules, times, aircraft types, and ticketing arrangements are subject to real-time enquiry results. 

For ticketing services or other assistance, passengers may contact the airline’s service hotline at 95539 (Domestic China) or +86-4008695539 (Overseas). Travelers may also visit the airline’s official website for updates: www.csair.com/mea/en. 

China Southern Airlines said it will continue to closely monitor developments in the regional situation and will make every effort to ensure flight safety and smooth travel for all passengers. 

