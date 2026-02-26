Tripadvisor names Boracay among 2026 best beaches globally

White Beach in Boracay has secured a spot in Tripadvisor’s 2026 Best of the Best Beaches list, a recognition the Philippine government described as an affirmation of the country’s standing as a world-class tropical destination.

Leading this year’s list are Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand; Kelingking Beach in Indonesia; Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island, India; and Palolem Beach in Canacona, India.

According to Tripadvisor, the Best of the Best distinction represents the “highest level of excellence” in travel and is awarded to destinations that receive a high volume of exceptional reviews and opinions from users over a 12-month period.

“Out of our eight million listings, fewer than one percent achieve this milestone,” the platform said.

Tripadvisor described White Beach as a destination that “draws a crowd for good reasons: soft white sand, turquoise waters, and amazing sunsets.”

“It’s a great place to swim and snorkel, and when you’ve worked up an appetite, lots of local dining and drinking joints are just steps away,” the citation read.

White Beach is divided into Stations 1, 2, and 3, each catering to different types of travelers, from luxury and leisure tourists to families and backpackers.

The beach remains the centerpiece of Boracay’s tourism industry, attracting visitors for swimming, snorkeling, island-hopping, and other water activities.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco welcomed the recognition, emphasizing its broader impact on Filipino workers.

“More than the recognition, what truly matters are the lives sustained through tourism. Behind every award are thousands of Filipino workers — our boatmen, hotel staff, tour guides, transport operators, and micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, whose livelihoods depend on a thriving and sustainable tourism industry,” she said.