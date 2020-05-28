Emirates to fly Filipinos home from Dubai to PH this June 5

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the proposal of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to downgrade Metro Manila from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to the general community quarantine (GCQ). In a...
Increase in COVID-19 cases in UAE largely due to gatherings – UAE official
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE continues to increase because of gatherings held by families and friends, a UAE official said. In a press briefing on May 27, UAE government official spokesperson Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi called on residents to...
UAE reports 314 new recoveries, total now at 16,685
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 314 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 16,685. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus...
Beaches, malls in Ras Al Khaimah to reopen
Ras Al Khaimah has announced that it will reopen malls and public beaches as the UAE eases restrictions against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, the government has issued guidelines for the resumption of...
Emirates has confirmed that it will be operating another repatriation flight this coming June 5 from Dubai to the Philippines.
Emirates Airline flight EK334 is scheduled to depart this June 5, Friday at 9:10 am from Dubai and is expected to arrive in Manila by 22:10 pm.
Only Filipinos and Philippine passport holders will be allowed to board the repatriation flight. In addition, all OFWs and Filipinos coming from abroad will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility once they land in the Philippines.
Those who wish to book their flights can check schedules and tickets at www.emirates.com
Emirates recently unveiled multi-faceted measures for employee and customer care at every step of the travel journey, redefining safety and hygiene standards on board and on the ground.
