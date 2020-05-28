Emirates to fly Filipinos home from Dubai to PH this June 5

Emirates has confirmed that it will be operating another repatriation flight this coming June 5 from Dubai to the Philippines.

Emirates Airline flight EK334 is scheduled to depart this June 5, Friday at 9:10 am from Dubai and is expected to arrive in Manila by 22:10 pm.

Only Filipinos and Philippine passport holders will be allowed to board the repatriation flight. In addition, all OFWs and Filipinos coming from abroad will be required to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-assigned facility once they land in the Philippines.

Those who wish to book their flights can check schedules and tickets at www.emirates.com

Emirates recently unveiled multi-faceted measures for employee and customer care at every step of the travel journey, redefining safety and hygiene standards on board and on the ground.