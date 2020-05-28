Emirates to fly Filipinos holding UAE residence visas from Manila to Dubai this week

The Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that 14,843 hotel rooms are now available for repatriated overseas Filipino workers as temporary quarantine facilities while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests. DOT stated that 150 hotels within the...
Malacañang: OFWs affected by COVID-19 can work under ‘Build, Build, Build’ program
Malacañang recently affirmed Overseas Filipino Workers who were repatriated to the Philippines that they can find work under the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program. In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said that they plan to hold a job fair...
UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah
At least 27 people have been rescued by UAE police after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday evening. Hatta Police Station rescued 20 people who were trapped inside a bus swept away by floods in Hatta Valley. Colonel Mubarak Mubarak Al...
PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics
The Philippines' Department of Justice will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to locate illegal medical clinics in the country that have begun operations as makeshift treatment centres for the coronavirus disease...
Emirates is slated to facilitate the return of Filipinos with UAE residence visas to Dubai on May 30.
Passengers must secure an entry permit from the UAE authorities and other entry requirements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.
The one-way flight, Flight EK335, is scheduled to depart Manila at 23:55 and arrive in Dubai at 04:45 the following day.
They must also obtain an entry permit online, prior to booking flights. Once approved, flight tickets can be booked on emirates.com, by emailing [email protected], or via travel agents.
Only passengers holding an entry permit from the UAE authorities will be allowed to board.
Passengers will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the passengers’ own expense and a follow-up test before release.
Additional flights may be added starting from June 1, subject to approval by the Philippines authorities, Emirates said in a statement.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved