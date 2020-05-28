Emirates to fly Filipinos holding UAE residence visas from Manila to Dubai this week

Emirates is slated to facilitate the return of Filipinos with UAE residence visas to Dubai on May 30.

Passengers must secure an entry permit from the UAE authorities and other entry requirements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

The one-way flight, Flight EK335, is scheduled to depart Manila at 23:55 and arrive in Dubai at 04:45 the following day.

They must also obtain an entry permit online, prior to booking flights. Once approved, flight tickets can be booked on emirates.com, by emailing [email protected], or via travel agents.

Only passengers holding an entry permit from the UAE authorities will be allowed to board.

Passengers will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the passengers’ own expense and a follow-up test before release.

Additional flights may be added starting from June 1, subject to approval by the Philippines authorities, Emirates said in a statement.