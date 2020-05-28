Thursday, May 28, 2020

May 28 20, 11:45 am

Over 14k hotel rooms now available for OFWs headed to PH

May 28 2020

The Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that 14,843 hotel rooms are now available for repatriated overseas Filipino workers as temporary quarantine facilities while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests. DOT stated that 150 hotels within the...

UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah

May 28 2020

At least 27 people have been rescued by UAE police after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday evening. Hatta Police Station rescued 20 people who were trapped inside a bus swept away by floods in Hatta Valley. Colonel Mubarak Mubarak Al...

PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics

May 28 2020

The Philippines' Department of Justice will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to locate illegal medical clinics in the country that have begun operations as makeshift treatment centres for the coronavirus disease...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Emirates to fly Filipinos holding UAE residence visas from Manila to Dubai this week

by | News

May. 28, 20 | 11:45 am

Emirates is slated to facilitate the return of Filipinos with UAE residence visas to Dubai on May 30.

Passengers must secure an entry permit from the UAE authorities and other entry requirements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

The one-way flight, Flight EK335, is scheduled to depart Manila at 23:55 and arrive in Dubai at 04:45 the following day.

They must also obtain an entry permit online, prior to booking flights. Once approved, flight tickets can be booked on emirates.com, by emailing [email protected], or via travel agents.

Only passengers holding an entry permit from the UAE authorities will be allowed to board.

Passengers will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the passengers’ own expense and a follow-up test before release.

Additional flights may be added starting from June 1, subject to approval by the Philippines authorities, Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates flight from Manila to Dubai

Jobs

Latest News

Over 14k hotel rooms now available for OFWs headed to PH

Over 14k hotel rooms now available for OFWs headed to PH

May 28, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that 14,843 hotel rooms are now available for repatriated overseas Filipino workers as temporary quarantine facilities while they await the results of their COVID-19 tests. DOT stated that 150 hotels within the...

UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah

UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah

May 28, 2020

At least 27 people have been rescued by UAE police after heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday evening. Hatta Police Station rescued 20 people who were trapped inside a bus swept away by floods in Hatta Valley. Colonel Mubarak Mubarak Al...

PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics

PH to raid illegal COVID-19 clinics

May 28, 2020

The Philippines' Department of Justice will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to locate illegal medical clinics in the country that have begun operations as makeshift treatment centres for the coronavirus disease...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Over 14k hotel rooms now available for OFWs headed to PH
Published On  May 28, 2020
Malacañang: OFWs affected by COVID-19 can work under ‘Build, Build, Build’ program
Published On  May 28, 2020
UAE police rescue people trapped by floods in Dubai and Sharjah
Published On  May 28, 2020
Close