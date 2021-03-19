Top Stories

African salesman jailed for entry permit scam, slapped with AED150,000 fine for forgery

An African man was sentenced to spend 6 months in prison for faking an entry permit of a female visitor in Dubai.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of AED150,000 and will be deported after he served his sentence.

The 28-year-old victim filed a case against the defendant for scamming her to get an employment visa by paying him AED12,500.

Two weeks after the payment was deposited to the defendant’s bank account, the victim received the fake visa on WhatApp and was promised to have her passport delivered soon.

The victim said she waited for two months for her passport and discovered that the employment visa was not there.

She checked on the authenticity of the visa sent through WhatsApp and later on found out that it was fake.

