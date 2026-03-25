HONOR Announces the Official Availability of the New HONOR 600 Lite

Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the official availability of the HONOR 600 Lite in the market. This all-new phone combines ultra-slim metal body, class-leading 6520mAh long-lasting battery, flagship-level durability with a physical AI Camera Button and a 108MP ultra-clear camera that turn fleeting inspirations into instant masterpieces and ensure that cutting-edge AI experiences and premium craftsmanship are now within reach of every user.

Industry-First Metal Forged Unibody Design Showcasing Industrial Artistry

The HONOR 600 Lite breaks the mold of its class aesthetics by introducing the industry’s first integrated Vacuum Forged Aluminum Unibody Process. Moving away from the plastic-heavy frames typically found in this segment, HONOR has utilized self-developed innovative metal materials that undergoes an advanced cold engraving and excimer technology process to create metal frame and micro-nano textures. Despite its robust metal construction, the HONOR 600 Lite maintains an incredibly slim profile, measuring just 7.34mm in depth and weighing approximately 180g. The elegance is further refined by an extremely narrow 1.23mm bezel, which allows the 6.6-inch AMOLED 1.5K display to flow seamlessly into the edges, providing a virtually borderless visual experience. This structural integrity is reinforced by supporting 1.8-meter top-level drop resistance, making it the only metal-frame phone in its class that has passed the SGS Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush Resistance.

Instant Inspiration Capture with AI Camera Button and 108MP Ultra-Clear Photography

The HONOR 600 Lite features a dedicated AI Camera Button for instant access to Snapchat. Capture and share your favorite moments in a flash. HONOR recognizes that life’s most precious moments are often lost in the time it takes to unlock a screen; with the AI Camera Button inside the Camera app, a single tap instantly launches the camera or takes a photo, while a press-and-hold action initiates high-definition video recording.

This physical interaction is synergized with a powerhouse 108MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, which captures intricate details and professional-grade textures. To complement the high-resolution hardware, the device features multi-style film-photography filters, allowing users to infuse their photos with artistic emotion with every click. Whether capturing a sweeping landscape or a spontaneous portrait, the combination of the tactile AI button and the 108MP sensor ensures that every user can produce gallery-quality imagery with zero learning curve.

Marathon Endurance in the Digital Age with a 6520mAh Long-Lasting Battery

Supporting this ecosystem of AI and high-resolution media is a class-leading 6520mAh High-energy Battery, a massive power cell that eliminates the modern anxiety of mid-day charging. The device has achieved TÜV Rheinland battery endurance certification, with up to 48 hours of battery life verified under testing conditions, supporting reliable all-day and multi-day use.

When a recharge is eventually required, the 45W Wired HONOR SuperCharge technology ensures that users can quickly return to their digital lives.

This longevity is matched by the device’s generous internal capacity; with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, the HONOR RAM Turbo technology allows the device to expand its memory to an equivalent 16GB , ensuring that dozens of apps can remain active in the background without lag.

Whether the user is navigating an outdoor adventure in direct sunlight with the help of the 6500 nits peak brightness display or managing a busy workday, the HONOR 600 Lite’s battery and performance suite are designed to keep pace with even the fastest lifestyles.

Enhanced Productivity with Intelligent AI Screen Suggestions

The HONOR 600 Lite leverages the power of MagicOS 10 to transform the smartphone into a proactive personal assistant through AI Screen Suggestion. By long-pressing the AI button, users can activate a suite of intelligent tools designed to streamline daily tasks and enhance digital safety. This includes Circle to Search, which allows users to identify objects or text on their screen instantly, and the AI Summary tool, which can distill long-form articles or documents into concise, actionable insights.

Color, Price and Availability

The HONOR 600 Lite will be available for purchase soon and to suit a wide range of style preferences, the HONOR 600 Lite comes in four stunning color options : Sprout Green, Velvet Grey, and Velvet Black.

While the standard price is 1299 AED, a special Ramadan and Eid offer is now available, bringing the price down to 1099 AED.