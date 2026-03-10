Chinese Star Restaurant launches limited-time seafood promotion this March

Seafood lovers in Dubai can enjoy special dining deals this March as Chinese Star Restaurant launches a limited-time promotion featuring two of its popular dishes at discounted prices at its Al Ghurair Centre branch.

As part of its March promotion, diners can enjoy the restaurant’s Fried Seafood Platter, a dish featuring a variety of crispy seafood selections that are perfect for sharing. The platter, which is regularly priced at AED 68, is now available for AED 49.9 for a limited time.

Another highlight of the promotion is the Sesame Octopus Gunkan (6 pieces), a sushi-style dish made with tender octopus topped with sesame flavor. Previously priced at AED 24, the dish is now offered at a special price of AED 15.90.

Apart from its diverse menu, Chinese Star Restaurant is also known for its private VIP rooms equipped with karaoke, offering guests a fun and exclusive dining experience. The rooms are often chosen for birthdays, corporate gatherings, and family celebrations where guests can enjoy good food and entertainment in a private setting.

According to Angela, CEO and Owner of Chinese Star Restaurant LLC, the promotion reflects the restaurant’s commitment to creating memorable dining experiences for its customers.

“Our goal is to provide not only delicious Chinese cuisine but also a place where families and friends can come together to celebrate and enjoy special moments. Through our March promotions, we want to give our customers more reasons to visit and enjoy our signature dishes,” she said.

Chinese Star Restaurant is open daily from 10:00 AM to 12:00 midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM on Friday and Saturday.

Guests can visit Chinese Star Restaurant at Al Ghurair Centre, 1st floor near the cinema to enjoy the seafood promotion throughout March. For reservations and inquiries, diners may contact 04 354 1588 or 052 915 1988.