Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla Opens Tomorrow in Abu Dhabi Following a Spectacular VIP Preview Night

Anticipation is building ahead of the public opening of Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla, which begins tomorrow at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. A special preview held last night offered invited guests an exclusive first look at Abu Dhabi’s first-ever Arabic Opera, showcasing exceptional orchestral performance, powerful vocals, and striking scenography that set the stage for an unforgettable three-day run.

The preview evening highlighted the production’s artistic depth, with the Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra delivering a rich musical score that intertwined seamlessly with expressive performances, choreography, and immersive visual storytelling. The scenography drew particular praise, combining lighting, projection, and cinematic staging to reimagine the legendary love story of Antar and Abla through a contemporary operatic lens.

The opera’s scale reflects a deep artistic ambition. In only 10 days, the team reshaped the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City into a grand operatic setting, integrating a 300 sqm stage and expansive LED backdrops crafted through intensive visual design. This immersive environment allows the poetry, music, and heritage of Antar & Abla to unfold with striking clarity and contemporary flair.

As part of the UAE’s Year of the Community, Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla will welcome the public free of charge across all performances. Opening the doors to the community enables families, culture lovers, and new audiences to share in a meaningful cultural moment that celebrates Arab heritage in a modern artistic language.

Imane Alsalem Tlamid, CEO of Bidaya, said: “Bringing Antar & Abla to Abu Dhabi is a meaningful artistic moment that reflects our belief in the strength of Arab heritage and its ability to inspire when presented through a contemporary creative lens. The story of Antar speaks to values of courage, loyalty and character that remain deeply rooted in our cultural identity.

Presenting this work during the UAE’s Year of the Community reinforces our commitment to making the arts accessible to all. Opening the opera to the public allows families and individuals to share an authentic cultural experience that celebrates our heritage, fosters connection, and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s role as a home for ambitious Arab artistic production.”

Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla runs from 12–14 December at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. Complimentary tickets are available through Platinumlist.com or in-person at the on-site box office.