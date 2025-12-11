TFT Reach

Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla Opens Tomorrow in Abu Dhabi Following a Spectacular VIP Preview Night

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 mins ago

Anticipation is building ahead of the public opening of Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla, which begins tomorrow at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. A special preview held last night offered invited guests an exclusive first look at Abu Dhabi’s first-ever Arabic Opera, showcasing exceptional orchestral performance, powerful vocals, and striking scenography that set the stage for an unforgettable three-day run.

The preview evening highlighted the production’s artistic depth, with the Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra delivering a rich musical score that intertwined seamlessly with expressive performances, choreography, and immersive visual storytelling. The scenography drew particular praise, combining lighting, projection, and cinematic staging to reimagine the legendary love story of Antar and Abla through a contemporary operatic lens.

The opera’s scale reflects a deep artistic ambition. In only 10 days, the team reshaped the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City into a grand operatic setting, integrating a 300 sqm stage and expansive LED backdrops crafted through intensive visual design. This immersive environment allows the poetry, music, and heritage of Antar & Abla to unfold with striking clarity and contemporary flair.

ARABIC OPERA 10.12.25 C21L7078

As part of the UAE’s Year of the Community, Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla will welcome the public free of charge across all performances. Opening the doors to the community enables families, culture lovers, and new audiences to share in a meaningful cultural moment that celebrates Arab heritage in a modern artistic language.

Imane Alsalem Tlamid, CEO of Bidaya, said: “Bringing Antar & Abla to Abu Dhabi is a meaningful artistic moment that reflects our belief in the strength of Arab heritage and its ability to inspire when presented through a contemporary creative lens. The story of Antar speaks to values of courage, loyalty and character that remain deeply rooted in our cultural identity.

Copy of ARABIC OPERA 10.12.25 C21L6741

Presenting this work during the UAE’s Year of the Community reinforces our commitment to making the arts accessible to all. Opening the opera to the public allows families and individuals to share an authentic cultural experience that celebrates our heritage, fosters connection, and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s role as a home for ambitious Arab artistic production.”

Copy of ARABIC OPERA 10.12.25 C22L6331

Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla runs from 12–14 December at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. Complimentary tickets are available through Platinumlist.com or in-person at the on-site box office.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 11 at 3.14.58 PM

HONOR Launches Magic8 Pro, Announcing A New Era of Night Photography Powered by AI and 5.5g Performance

22 hours ago
csr

Celebrate the holidays with Chinese Star Restaurant’s Christmas promo

1 day ago
Bi Ticket Yacht Night

Luxury, thrills, and grand wins: Big Ticket gives away over AED 560,000 during F1 Race weekend!

2 days ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 12 05 at 14.32.07

HONOR announces the upcoming launch of HONOR Magic8 Pro in the UAE

6 days ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button