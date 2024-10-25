TFT ReachLifestyle

Al-Futtaim IKEA brings the Filipino Masquerade Festival to the UAE

For the time, Al-Futtaim IKEA is set to bring the vibrant and world-famous Filipino Masquerade Festival to life across all its stores in the UAE. From 23rd to 27th October, customers can experience this tradition known for its masks, colourful costumes and lively atmosphere. Originating from Bacolod City in Philippines, often called the “City of Smiles,” the Masquerade Festival was created to uplift spirits and celebrate resilience of its people. At Al-Futtaim IKEA, the festival will feature authentic Filipino food, exciting activities, and a festive atmosphere that brings the same spirit of the celebration to the UAE.

Customers can indulge in a special Filipino style menu featuring traditional dishes like Bistek Tagalog, Chicken Sotanghon Soup, Filipino Pasta Salad, BBQ Chicken, Chicken Menudo and Beef Pares, each offering a unique flavour. To complete the meal, the classic Filipino custard, Leche Flan, and the fruity Buko Pandan will make for the perfect sweet ending!

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 25 at 1.37.15 PM

Beyond the delicious food, the five-day celebration will be packed with exciting activities for the whole family, including piñata breaking, face painting, mask decorating and more. While some try their luck at spinning the wheel for a chance to win prizes, others can join in the fun of board and card games.

Whether you’re exploring the store or enjoying a feast, the Masquerade Festival at IKEA is your perfect chance to celebrate with friends and family. For more information, please visit www.ikea.ae

